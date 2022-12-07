With CAGR of 22.8%, European Biosimilar Market to Reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕.’ the biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟓,𝟒𝟒𝟔 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Biosimilars, also called subsequent entry biologics (SEBs), refer to medical products that are similar to reference biologics in terms of their quality, efficacy, safety, etc. They are generally produced from living organisms, including yeast, animal or plant cells, bacteria, etc., and have a complex molecular structure. In addition to this, biosimilars are manufactured under the guidance of licensed facilities that are considered as an essential part of post-market surveillance. As such, they are extensively utilized in the production of therapeutic proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, etc.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐖𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐛𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The growing investments in the field of medical science and biotechnology are primarily driving the Europe biosimilar market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes, etc., owing to the sedentary lifestyle patterns of individuals, are also positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the launch of numerous favorable policies by government bodies and third-party payers in Europe to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructures and the patent expiration of various blockbuster biologics are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of state-of-the-art technology for comparing the characteristics, including chemical identity, purity, bioactivity, etc., of the proposed biosimilars to their reference product is stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the inflating need for safe and affordable alternatives to originator biological therapies is projected to fuel the Europe biosimilar market in the coming years.

𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Novartis

Pfizer

Teva

Celltrion

Samsung Bioepis

Amgen

Apotex

Ratiopharm

Mylan

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Eli Lilly

Accord Healthcare Ltd

Boehringer Ingelheim

Hexal Ag

Stada Arzneimittel Ag

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐞

Infliximab

Insulin Glargine

Epoetin Alfa

Etanercept

Filgrastim

Somatropin

Rituximab

Follitropin Alfa

Adalimumab

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Auto-Immune Diseases

Blood Disorder

Diabetes

Oncology

Growth Deficiency

Female Infertility

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

In-house Manufacturing

Contract Manufacturing

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝘂𝗽 𝗯𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆:

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 (𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟔-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏)

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

