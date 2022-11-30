Submit Release
South Korean foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific

The Yoon Suk-yeol government will officially release South Korea’s first Indo-Pacific strategy by the end of 2022. What role will South Korea play in the Indo-Pacific? To what extent does Washington and other U.S. allies see South Korea as an important regional strategic partner? How will the Yoon government navigate U.S.-China competition as Washington imposes strict export controls against Beijing? What challenges and opportunities lie ahead for South Korean foreign policy as the Yoon government rebrands the country as a “global pivotal state”?

On December 7, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the Brookings Institution will host a webinar previewing South Korea’s Indo-Pacific strategy and its implications for regional cooperation. The webinar will also discuss findings from a recent Brookings report published by Brookings Senior Fellow Andrew Yeo on South Korean foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific era.

Viewers can submit questions via e-email to events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at #ROKIndoPac.

South Korean foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific

