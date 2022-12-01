Free move tickets for the screening of Jack Taylor: The Enterprise
Navy pilot turned multimillion-dollar businessman – that was Jack Taylor. We will be screening the film Jack Taylor: The Enterprise, which shares the story of the founder of Enterprise Rent-A-Car, from his time in the military and beyond. On December 4, 1:30pm in Historic Hangar 79, hear more about his life and dedication to this country with a distinguished group of panelists.
- Daniel Martinez, Historian and TV Personality
- Tim Gray, President, World War II Foundation
- Chike Okonkwo, Actor and World War II Foundation Ambassador
- Jack Holder, Decorated Navy Veteran
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jack-taylor-the-enterprise-screening-tickets-470733726247