Come And See Foundation, The Chosen Join Forces To Reach One Billion People

With the formation of the Come and See Foundation, our plan is to take The Chosen around the world, reaching much of the World’s population so they are able to experience Jesus in their native tongue.” — Stan Jantz

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly formed nonprofit, Come and See Foundation , is pleased to announce that effective December 4, 2022 the acclaimed series, The Chosen, will be available for worldwide distribution on the new The Chosen App owned by Come and See Foundation. The app can be downloaded now for free from the Apple App Store Google Play or by going to http://thechosen.tv/app Available on mobile devices and TV platforms, the new "The Chosen" app will feature the first two seasons of The Chosen as well as the upcoming Season 3 and beyond. Additionally, the new app will feature exclusive content like Bible Roundtables and a new Season 3 aftershow. For the first time, viewers will be able to donate via a tax-deductible gift to assist The Chosen to continue its production, keep the show free around the world, and be translated into hundreds of languages.Led by CEO Stan Jantz, Come and See Foundation is a nonprofit specifically formed to help translate, license and distribute the acclaimed television series with goals of having it dubbed into 100 languages and subtitled into 500 more. Currently, Season 1 has been dubbed in 12 languages and subtitled in 62 languages (Season 2 has 7 and 20, respectively).Through Come and See's strategic partners like Educational Media Foundation, YouVersion, Bible Media Group, One Hope and others, the startup nonprofit is missionally minded and fervent in its desire to see that The Chosen is distributed to one billion people around the world, introducing them to Jesus.According to Jantz, "The Chosen is such a dynamic and powerful story. With the formation of the Come and See Foundation, our plan is to take The Chosen around the world, reaching much of the World's population so they are able to experience Jesus in their native tongue."Dallas Jenkins, creator of The Chosen, states, "This new partnership with Come and See supercharges our efforts. We're able to produce episodes bigger and faster, get them translated into more languages, and market the show on a scale previously impossible."Jenkins, Jantz and Come and See Foundation board member Mart Green discuss the mission of the foundation during a recent livestream that can be watched now at https://youtu.be/FXVe1WfGWkY With more than 420 million episode views internationally, The Chosen is a fan-supported, seven-season television series that creates an authentic and intimate picture of Jesus' life and ministry, seen through the eyes of the people who knew him. The series is coming off a successful opening weekend (November 18 – 20) where more than 2,400 movie theaters across the United States and in English-speaking territories debuted the first two episodes of its highly anticipated third season.For more information on Come and See Foundation, The Chosen App and TV series, and more, go to www.comeandsee.net About Come and See Foundation:Come and See Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established by a group of passionate believers and experienced professionals to come alongside The Chosen to grow its reach and impact globally. Our goal is to provide resources, technology, ministry connections and expertise to help The Chosen reach its goal of having a billion people experience an authentic Jesus through this series and related content. For more information, please visit at www.comeandsee.net About The Chosen:The Chosen completed filming of its third season in September 2022, continuing its unprecedented success as the largest fan-supported entertainment project of all time. It has been translated into 62 languages and counting. With no fee or subscription required, it's completely free to watch and available as both a standalone mobile and TV app, plus available on multiple streaming services. Viewer support enables the show to remain free around the world. The Chosen, an Angel Studios Original, is produced by Loaves & Fishes.

