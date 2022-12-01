Submit Release
Stonegate Capital Partners Initiates Coverage on Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Applying a sum of the parts for both business units results in an equity value of ~$81 million, or $2.44/share

Borqs Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BRQS)

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading advisory firm founded in 1972, specialized in capital markets advisory with a focus on institutional investor outreach for publicly traded companies,It’s equity affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (Member FINRA/SIPC) provides a full spectrum of investment banking and equity research.

The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link:
https://stonegateinc.com/reports/BRQS_Intiation.pdf
(https://www.newsfilecorp.com/redirect/VmM1AS1n7G).
Analyst
Dave Storms
Director of Research Stonegate Capital Markets
Dave is the Director of Research for Stonegate Capital Markets and provides contract research and valuation services for Stonegate Capital Partners. Dave joined the firm in 2022 and covers multiple sectors. Prior to this, he was an equity research analyst at Goldman Sachs. He was formerly a Senior investment analyst at Beneficial Financial Group, an analyst at Valuation Research Corporation, and an investment analyst with The Board of Pensions (PCUSA) focused on public equities.

Sandra Dou
Borqs Technologies Inc
+1 408-730-6832
email us here

You just read:

