United States to Co-Host the Fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum

The United States government, in partnership with the Government of Japan, is sponsoring the fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) on January 12, 2023. The hybrid event will feature an in-person program in Tokyo and a robust virtual component timed to allow meaningful participation from across the Indo-Pacific region.

Government and business leaders from the United States, Japan, and across the Indo-Pacific will exchange ideas through interactive discussions organized around the theme of inclusive and sustainable growth. The IPBF is an opportunity to discuss our shared ambitions for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, as well as our respective priorities for the United States’ APEC host year and Japan’s G7 presidency in 2023.

Attendees will also be able to explore regional government and business partnerships and commercial opportunities. The IPBF will showcase high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth, and high-standard development for greater prosperity and economic inclusion in the Indo-Pacific.

The IPBF, building on productive discussions at the East Asia Summit, APEC Leaders’ Meetings, and the G20 Summit, advances a vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient. The Indo-Pacific region will shape the trajectory of the global economy in the 21st century. It is the fastest growing economic region on the planet, accounting for 60 percent of the world economy and two-thirds of all economic growth over the last five years. Together with our Japanese co-hosts, we are underscoring our sustained commitment to the region and highlighting the economic ties that have contributed to regional prosperity and interconnectedness.

The fifth Indo-Pacific Business Forum is supported by the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council. Registration and media accreditation will open soon.

For further information, please visit the Indo-Pacific Business Forum website.