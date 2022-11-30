Secretary Blinken to Deliver Remarks at the J Street National Conference

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will deliver remarks at the J Street National Conference on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC.

Secretary Blinken’s remarks will be open press and live streamed on the State Department homepage and Youtube channel. To register for in-person coverage, please complete this form. Call time and access instructions will be provided to all registered media prior to the event.

For additional information, please contact Logan Bayroff at logan@jstreet.org.