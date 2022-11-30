INTERNATIONAL FAITH AND COMMUNITY LEADERS WILL GATHER IN ABU DHABI TO SHAPE G20 AGENDA
The Forum will gather over 100 leaders from diverse faith communities to explore priority agendas and proposals looking to the G20 2023 process.
We are delighted to offer faith and community leaders a platform to generate new ideas in Abu Dhabi and provide innovative global leadership at a time when it is needed most.”ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Forum on “Engaging Faith Communities: G20 Agendas and Beyond” will be held under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi from the 12th-13th December 2022.
The Forum - jointly hosted by the G20 Interfaith Forum Association and the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities - will gather over 100 leaders from diverse faith communities to explore priority agendas and proposals looking to the G20 2023 process. The outcomes will form the basis for analytic work and dialogue to frame both specific proposals and global advocacy efforts.
Against a backdrop of deeply interlinked global crises – from violent conflict, to widening inequality, and climate change - the Forum will bring together leaders from over 85 countries.
Dana Humaid, President of the Interfaith Alliance for Safer Communities, said, “Despite the rapid advancements taking place within our societies, faith remains a core community pillar and faith leaders have an essential role to play in providing the solutions to many of today’s greatest geopolitical challenges. We are delighted to be able to bring faith and community leaders together in Abu Dhabi and offer them platform to generate new ideas and provide innovative global leadership at a time when it is needed most.”
The topics discussed at the forum will include protecting vulnerable people, COVID-19 recovery, tolerance and understanding, and climate change.
Through a series of working groups and plenary sessions, attendees from religious organizations, government bodies, and international associations will explore how faith and community leaders can support global policymakers in taking meaningful action to protect the world’s most vulnerable communities.
Cole Durham, President of G20 Interfaith Forum, said, “This will be a vital meeting for planning and shaping the agenda for the G20 Interfaith Forum in India for 2023.”
“The event marks an important step forward for the eight-year journey of the Interfaith G20 Association’s work. Looking to the year 2023, the Forum opens an inclusive process that focuses on the vital experience and insights of faith communities on countless global issues,” commented Katherine Marshall, Vice President of the G20 Interfaith Association.
The Forum will serve as a bridge between the November G20 Summit in Indonesia and the launch of the 2023 G20 agenda, with India as 2023 host. Its outcomes will form the basis of efforts that will contribute to the agenda of the 2023 G20 Summit and beyond.
