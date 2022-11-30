Ayrton Jimenez is all set to release his romantic new single titled ‘I’m Sure’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer and songwriter Ayrton Jimenez is ready to set the stage on fire at an early stage of his music career with his new song, ‘I’m Sure’. After releasing multiple heart-touching songs, this artist wishes to set a record with his latest acoustic track. The song has premiered for the first time on BBC Radio Bristol and will be released to all platforms on 2nd December 2022.
Ayrton Jimenez, born and raised in the UK, is known in the US and Latin America because of the melodic numbers he wrote and performed in English and Spanish. After releasing three popular songs, ‘Before Tomorrow Comes’, Plastic Paradise’ and ‘Gone are the Days’ earlier this year, the singer and songwriter moves on to his latest number, ‘I'm Sure’ is Ayrton’s 7th and most ambitious single. He stated, “It’s a heartfelt story of accepting ones flaws whilst falling in love in an autumn romance”.
His new single 'I'm Sure' is an intensely intimate and soulful addition to Ayrton's songwriting repertoire. Incorporating a unique fusion of ambient rhythms, blues guitar, and dream-like vocals, the music creates a rich and cosy atmosphere. As Ayrton has developed as a producer, this track is his first to incorporate his skills with the electric guitar building on influences from icons such as Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and Mark Knopfler. The song was written, recorded, and entirely produced from his bedroom, which gives authenticity and intimacy to this number. After several acoustic tracks, Ayrton is returning to his guitar-playing roots, while continuing to develop his skills in production.
In the future, he intends to release similar soundtracks to push the boundaries of this genre and experiment with new sounds.
Ayrton Jimenez
