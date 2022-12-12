TikTok Sensation & Influencer Chancellor Kalloo Now Available for Holiday Events

With a global audience of nearly 600k followers on TikTok, Chancellor K is looking forward to celebrating the New Year in the company of his beloved community

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chancellor Kalloo – the Canadian executive coach turned TikTok sensation and influencer renowned around the world for both his positive outlook on life and signature dance skills – is now available to spread his signature cheer and good-natured fun at private events and parties during the holiday season.

Launched during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, Chancellor Kalloo quickly gained a rave following on TikTok. His videos have gained him more than 5.5 million “likes” and his nearly 600,000 followers interact with him regularly, drawn in by his infectious energy and dance moves, both of which are influenced by his East Indian and Jamaican heritage.

While Kalloo’s brand is particularly strong across the African continent, he has appeared extensively at events in the United States and throughout the Caribbean. He also has created the clothing brand ‘I Know My Body’, which promotes pride and self-advocacy in honor of his late grandmother, who was an advocate of self-love and body positivity – topics close to his heart as well.

“There’s nothing more that I love to do than to interact with my followers and community, especially when I have the opportunity to meet them in person,” says Chancellor Kalloo. “I receive so many inquiries from viewers on a regular basis asking me to appear at events, visit their countries, and share more about myself with them. It’s truly very humbling.”

Kalloo added, “Thankfully, this holiday season, my schedule allows me to do exactly that, and I can’t wait to share some of my signature dance moves and cheerful outlook on life with my followers at events around the world. I’m looking forward to it!”

To learn more about Chancellor K or to connect with him on TikTok, click here or visit www.tiktok.com/@chancellor_k.