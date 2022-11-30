Christy's Foundation Holiday Event at Topanga Mall on 12/5—Gifts, Santa & Celebrities Kenan Thompson, KingCarlX & More
Christy’s Foundation Celebrates the ‘Season of Giving’ at Topanga Mall Event with Giveaways, Santa, Kenan Thompson, KingCarlX and More, Sponsored by Footbuddy’s
All kids need a little help, a little hope, and someone who believes in them.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ‘Tis the Season of Giving, and Christy’s Foundation and Special Celebrity Guest Kenan Thompson and TikTok Influencer KingCarlX are diving into the holidays with an exciting giveaway event at Topanga Mall on Monday, December 5th from 4pm to 5pm. Families and children are invited to visit Footbuddy’s at the mall for an unforgettable visit with Santa, plenty of giveaway apparel, toys, ice cream, snacks, celebrity guests, Red Carpet, and opportunities for pictures and autographs with their favorite stars!
Christy’s Foundation supports women and children in need, and is proud to kick off the holiday season by giving back.
Don’t miss this fun-filled event at Topanga Mall’s Footbuddy’s Store, located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Suite #2000, Canoga Park, CA, on the second floor outside of Macy’s.
Sponsors include: Footbuddy’s, Narnies, JitteryGit, Just Jan’s, & More!
ABOUT CHRISTY'S FOUNDATION
Christy’s Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing financial aid and assistance to children with specific unmet needs such as medical, dental, mental health, or educational services for which other resources are insufficient or nonexistent. They have provided funding for medical consultations, psychological counseling, prescriptions, and eyeglasses. Christy’s Foundation is funding dental care, computers, summer school, toys drives, clothing, reading and hearing tests.
Christy’s Foundation serves as a safety net for children who have “fallen through the cracks” of existing agencies and charitable organizations. Through a network of community service providers and contacts, they look for those children who have a genuine need, but do not qualify for assistance from other resources. Basically, we help those kids no one else does.
* Sponsored by Footbuddy’s
