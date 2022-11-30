Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before January 13, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada on behalf of those who acquired Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (“Vintage Wine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VWE) securities between October 13, 2021 through September 13, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until January 13, 2023 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Vintage Wine produces alcoholic beverages and offers custom wines for business and special occasions.

On September 13, 2022, after the market closed, Vintage Wine issued a press release announcing disappointing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results. Therein, the Company revealed that it recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments which were “identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting.” The adjustments included “physical inventory count adjustments of $12.4 million, $3.7 million related to the establishment of inventory reserves and $3.0 million related to the impact of additional remediation efforts.” The Company further revealed that its fourth quarter 2022 loss from operations was $27.7 million, compared to $10.9 million in the prior year quarter, which was due in part to “the $19.1 million non-cash inventory adjustments.” On this news, the price of Vintage Wine shares declined by $2.23 per share, or approximately 40.33%, from $5.53 per share to close at $3.30 on September 14, 2022.

The lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) due to a material weakness related to its inventory controls and procedures, the Company lacked a reasonable basis to report inventory metrics; (2) the Company understated its overhead burden in certain quarters, thereby overstating its adjusted EBITDA; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Vintage Wine Estates was reasonably likely to incur significant charges to restate prior reporting.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vintage Wine securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com , or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.