TruStone Financial Shreds Nearly 44 Tons of Documents for Neighbors in Minnesota and Wisconsin

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH, Minn., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruStone Financial Credit Union securely shredded about 44 tons or 87,000 pounds of confidential documents for the community at nine shred events in Minnesota and Wisconsin in 2022. During TruStone’s spring events, more than 42 tons of documents were shredded, with the fall events yielding about 2 tons of shredded material. In total, TruStone’s shredding events saved about 748 trees and 141 cubic yards of landfill space.



“Securely destroying confidential and sensitive documents is one of the easiest things we can do to deter identity theft,” says Steve Steen, Chief Retail Officer at TruStone Financial. “Our members are very grateful for our shredding events, knowing they also positively impact the environment.”

TruStone Financial hosts shred events at its Minnesota and Wisconsin branches, typically in the spring and fall.

