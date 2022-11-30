RAJANT WINS THREE 2022 PLATINUM HOMELAND SECURITY ASTORS’ AWARDS FROM AMERICAN SECURITY TODAY

Corporation Recognized for “Leadership & Innovation” with Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb Distinguished as “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network” and “Best New Intelligent Communication Product of the Year”

/EIN News/ -- Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, is the recipient of three (3) Platinum 2022 American Security Today ASTORS’ Homeland Security Awards. The company was recognized for “Leadership & Innovation”. Rajant’s Peregrine LTE BreadCrumb® was named as the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network” and “Best New Intelligent Communication Product of the Year”. These honors mark the third year in a row Rajant radio nodes have been distinguished for enabling highly mobile IoT applications for public safety and security. Rajant’s ES1 was honored as the “Best Wireless Network Security Solution”, and in 2021, its Hawk was named the “Best Wireless Video Surveillance Network”.

The Peregrine LTE is Rajant’s top-tier performance BreadCrumb equipped with LTE capabilities. It allows fully mobile machine-to- machine, peer-to-peer communications to experience low latency and high throughput by routing packets directly in the field and relaying them through the LTE core. By combining the long range of LTE with the reliability and agility of Rajant’s patented InstaMesh® protocol, the Peregrine LTE can integrate Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with both carrier-based LTE and private LTE for high-capacity LTE links for video streaming and bandwidth-hungry applications. It is ideal for real-time data transfer required for autonomous applications, robotics, and live video streaming. With military-grade security features, the Peregrine LTE employs any-node to any-node communications to ensure no single point of failure and extreme reliability required for safety and security situation.

The American Security Today (AST) ASTORS’ Award, now in its seventh year, is specifically designed to honor notable government and vendor solutions that deliver enhanced value, benefit, and intelligence to end-users in various government, homeland security, enterprise, and public safety vertical markets. According to Tammy Waitt, AST’s Editorial Director, “ASTORS’ nominations are evaluated on their technical innovation, interoperability, specific impact within the category, the overall impact to the industry, relatability to other industry technologies, and application feasibility outside of the industry.”

Rajant received its three 2022 ASTORS during AST’s exclusive sold-out event on the opening day of ISC East in New York City on November 16th, 2022. Over two hundred guests gathered to celebrate the award recipients and honor selfless service of those who stand on the front lines. Together, they provide the capabilities and technologies to create a safer world for future generations.

Present to receive the ASTORS’ awards was Alice DiSanto, Rajant VP of Global Marketing. Ms. DiSanto shared, “Rajant was founded two decades ago on a vision for unfailing wireless networking under the most adverse of conditions, and the technology’s creation directly correlates to our nation’s 9/11 tragedy. We are grateful to AST for its continued three-year recognition of our BreadCrumb radios – ES1, Hawk, and Peregrine LTE – and now the distinction for our organization’s “Leadership & Innovation”. Like all Rajant products, the three BreadCrumb models honored with an ASTOR have been purpose-built with first responders in mind to overcome the complex challenges of enabling rapid, real-time communcations on the go.”

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 75 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, oil & gas, petrochemical plants, municipalities, and agriculture. Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and Twitter.

