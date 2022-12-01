The Ultimate Holiday Gift – The Gift of Self Confidence
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers in the United States are expected to spend approximately 930 U.S. dollars on average for gifts during the 2022 holiday season according to Statista. For less than 35 U.S. dollars, consumers can purchase a holiday gift with a priceless benefit – the gift of self-confidence.
According to Psychology Today, 85% of people worldwide have issues with self-esteem. Readers of Brighter Days Ahead by Demetris “Dee” Curry have gained many life-enhancing attributes, such as increased self-confidence, empowerment, and motivation. While the combined book and journal has a small price tag, the value gained by readers is invaluable.
Brighter Days Ahead addresses and explores solutions to common life challenges, such as overcoming self-doubt, trauma, low self-esteem, domestic violence, negative outside influences, and lack of self-confidence through a series of firsthand testimonials, advice, encouragement, and words of wisdom.
“While you’re purchasing gifts for your loved ones for the holidays or getting that big ticket item, don’t forget to invest in yourself,” Demetris said. “Brighter Days Ahead is a gift with immeasurable value for you and your loved ones to invest in personal development.”
The two-for-one book and journal provides motivation and self-reflection within one publication. Each chapter concludes with thought-provoking questions for self-assessment with a dedicated section to externally process those thoughts.
“Brighter Days Ahead is more than a motivational book. It’s a roadmap to self-development with practical advice and strategies for becoming your best self,” Demetris explained. “You won’t find more testimonies, words of wisdoms, action strategies, and reflective space than in Brighter Days Ahead.”
Visit www.demetriscurry.com to get the gift of a lifetime for yourself and your loved ones with Brighter Days Ahead. It is also available at major book retailers, including Books-A-Million, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Target, and Walmart.
