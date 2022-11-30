MicroEJ Launches Managed-C Support for Safe and Secure Operation of Today's Connected Systems

Company to showcase robust, secure IoT demos that reduce design, coding and validation effort at CES 2023

MicroEJ, the leading provider of software containers for IoT and embedded devices, today announces support of the Managed-C programming language to reinforce the security and reliability of connected devices. Through innovative software validation process and secure, containerized MicroEJ Virtual Execution Environment (VEE), this industry-first support empowers manufacturers to increase the security and reliability of connected systems without burdening developers with added design, coding, and validation effort.

Unlike traditional, "unmanaged" C applications, the combination of the C programming language and MICROEJ VEE containers puts security and reliability in the hands of the application runtime. Until now, superior robustness and security were only available with high-level managed code programming languages like Java, Kotlin, C#, JavaScript and Python.

The addition of Managed-C to MicroEJ's multi-language framework allows developers to maximize the flexibility of C while eliminating the burden of secure memory management, multi-task synchronization, and more. This unique framework helps manufacturers accelerate the delivery of robust applications and increase customer confidence by having fewer issues in the field. As CEO Dr. Fred Rivard points out, "Support of Managed-C represents a major step forward for device manufacturers seeking more security, reliability, and ease of use. Developers can reduce complexity and ensure security by running a Managed-C application in a safe container."

Structured programming is often done with the C language along with low-level drivers and RTOS tools. However, because error handling and memory management are left to the developer, writing a complete application in C is more demanding, and it is common for C applications to crash the entire system under unforeseen conditions. For this reason, traditional C implementations can be error-prone, and standards have been developed, like MISRA C, to make the C language less dependent on developer skills. Such standards, however, provide an incomplete solution as they don't overcome robustness issues and security flaws related to low-level operations, such as direct memory access.

Managed-C not only makes C applications more reliable and secure, it facilitates the integration of existing software assets and IoT protocols, such as cloud connectors, or Matter, LWM2M, or MQTT protocols, without compromising robustness and security. It is particularly suited for reducing development cost and effort of IoT devices that require total reliability at all times.

This increased safety and reliability comes on top of the benefits of MICROEJ VEE for business automation. Rivard notes, "Manufacturers can easily reuse their existing specific assets – such as business algorithms, integrate IoT protocols, and update them on-the-fly when necessary, without having to interrupt the device. It ensures that software components are always up-to-date and provides a fast and easy way to patch vulnerabilities before they are exploited."

Managed-C is currently successfully used with lead alpha customers for production of mass-market IoT devices and will be available in 2023. The company will showcase a demo at 2023 CES Unveiled on Tuesday, January 3, or at the MicroEJ CES Booth #52339 in the Venetian Expo, Level 2, Halls A-C from January 5-8.

MicroEJ is a software vendor of cost-driven solutions for embedded and IoT devices. We focus on providing device manufacturers with secure products in markets where software applications require high performance, compact size, energy efficiency, and cost-effective development.

Today more than 120+ companies in the world with currently over 100 million products sold, have already chosen MicroEJ to design electronic product applications in a large variety of industries, including smart home, wearables, healthcare, industrial automation, retail, telecommunications, smart city, building automation, transportation, etc.

