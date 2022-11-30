Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,877 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,078 in the last 365 days.

2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Winner Announced

Second-time Winner Takes 49th Annual Competition

Painted image of three American wigeons in marshy area

“Marsh Buddies,” painting by Gerry Putt. Maryland Department of Natural Resources image.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is pleased to announce that Gerry Putt won this year’s Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest. Putt of Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania, won the 49th annual contest with his stunning painting of three American wigeons, titled “Marsh Buddies.”

“We had a fantastic group of entries representing many species of waterfowl,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This was our largest number of entries in recent years. We appreciate and thank all of the artists who participated this year.”

This is Putt’s second time winning the Stamp Design Contest.

“It is always a fun contest and I’m thrilled and honored to win,” said Mr. Putt.

Beginning next year, the 2023-2024 Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp will no longer be physically produced and distributed. Hunters must possess the printed receipt showing proof of purchase of the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp while hunting migratory game birds. Hunters will not be required to sign and attach the Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp to their license.

You just read:

2023-2024 Migratory Game Bird Stamp Design Contest Winner Announced

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.