Endpoint Detection And Response Market Report, 2022-27 | Growth, Industry Analysis, Share, Size and Forecast
IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.44 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.70% during 2022-2027.
IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Endpoint Detection and Response Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
What are the growth prospects of the endpoint detection and response industry?
The global endpoint detection and response (EDR) market size reached US$ 2.12 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 7.44 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.70% during 2022-2027.
What is endpoint detection and response?
Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) refers to an integrated endpoint security solution that offers protection against hacking attempts and user data theft. It comes with numerous features, such as data loss prevention, data classification, network access control, threat protection, etc. EDR is extensively used to collect, monitor, and analyze data activity from endpoints that indicate a threat. It helps organizations in data exploration, suspicious activity detection, ensuring a faster response time to the chain of attack, and protecting the system against advanced forms of credential theft and malware. As a result, EDR finds extensive application across various sectors, including Information Technology (IT), healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), etc.
Impact of COVID-19:
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
What are the major drivers for the endpoint detection and response market?
The escalating requirement for improved incident response timing, on account of the rising instances of security breaches and cyber threats, is primarily driving the endpoint detection and response market. Besides this, the expanding integration of advanced behavioral analysis and Machine Learning (ML) to improve the process of identifying malware and suspicious files for eliminating data loss is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, the increasing volumes of healthcare data, owing to the growing digitization of the healthcare sector, are also positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the inflating adoption of cloud-based operations, the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) among organizations, and the launch of several policies by the government bodies aimed at providing innovative cyber security solutions are expected to propel the endpoint detection and response market in the coming years.
|
Endpoint Detection and Response Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2021
|
US$ 2.12 Billion
|
Market forecast in 2027
|
US$ 7.44 Billion
|
Growth Rate
|
CAGR of 21.70% from 2022 to 2027
|
Base year for estimation
|
2021
|
Historical data
|
2016-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2027
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Key Market Segmentation:
IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global endpoint detection and response market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on region, component, solution type, deployment mode, organization size and end use industry.
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Solution Type:
- Workstations
- Mobile Devices
- Servers
- Point of Sale Terminals
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
- BFSI
- IT and Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
By Geography:
- North America: (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
- Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
- Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa
List of Major Key Players:
- Broadcom Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- CrowdStrike Inc.
- Cybereason
- HelpSystems LLC
- Microsoft Corporation
- OpenText Corporation
- Palo Alto Networks Inc.
- RSA Security LLC
- SentinelOne
- Sophos Ltd.
- Trend Micro Incorporated.
