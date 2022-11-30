Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,937 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 312,044 in the last 365 days.

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Summoning to Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITAÚ CORPBANCA (NYSE: ITCB; SSE: ITAUCORP) announced that it filed today a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting on this date, the Board of Directors, in its extraordinary meeting held on this same date, has agreed to summon to an Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting (the “Meeting”), on January 19, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at Avenida Presidente Riesco 5537, 3rd floor, Las Condes, Santiago, which will be held remotely, in order to hear and decide on different matters.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Itaú Corpbanca
+56 (2) 2660-1701 / IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


Primary Logo

You just read:

Itaú Corpbanca Files Material Event Notice announcing the Summoning to Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.