Therapeutic IV Studio Franchise, DripFX, Inks First Texas Franchise Deal
The first DripFX franchise will be located in the Northern Houston area.
We are excited to first focus our growth within Houston and then throughout Texas. Following that, I hope to take DripFX national, eventually leading into international expansion.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATE, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh to the franchise marketplace, vitamin IV therapy studio, DripFX, has announced its first franchise location. Cyndi Rios is the very first franchise partner to join the network.
The new DripFX can be found in the Northeast Houston area, serving clients in Atascocita and Humble, and is slated to open in early 2023.
Rios was first introduced to DripFX as an employee of the flagship location, which operates under the name Quench IV Studio. The brand opted for new branding as DripFX at the outset of its franchise development.
“We are so excited to welcome aboard our first franchisee, Cyndi. I am thankful that Cyndi is entrusting me with this huge step into ownership and continues to believe in my vision and brand,” stated E. McNeal, founder and CEO of DripFX. “What better compliment than to begin this journey with someone who has proven to be an excellent asset to our flagship location. I can't wait to be a part of this journey with her. I know she will nail it and be instrumental in our company’s growth.”
DripFX is an IV vitamin hydration concept that offers a spa-like experience that lasts around 45 minutes to an hour. The brand first got its start in the Northwest Houston area in 2018. After seeing continuous growth, Mrs. McNeal opted to franchise in 2021.
“We are excited to first focus our growth within Houston and then throughout Texas. Following that, I hope to take DripFX national, eventually leading into international expansion,” Mrs. McNeal said.
Franchise territories are still available for the iv therapy studio. DripFX provides training, marketing resources, client acquisition strategies, ongoing support, and more. To learn more information about owning a DripFX IV Studio franchise, email Mrs. McNeal at info@quenchivstudio.com.
ABOUT DRIPFX
DripFX is a cutting-edge iv studio, providing pure vitamin therapy in a relaxing, spa-like environment. The company offers a suite of vitamin options including vitamin C, Glutathione, and more. Packages, a la carte options, and Happy Hour specials are all available. To learn more about DripFx, visit www.quenchivstudio.com.
