TILT Holdings Announces a New Shinnecock Nation Cannabis Product to Launch in Massachusetts

/EIN News/ -- Little Beach Harvest Brand to Enter Market in Q1 2023;

Also Announces Cannabis Learning Scholarship for Tribal Members

PHOENIX, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc . (“TILT” or the “Company”) (NEO: TILT ) (OTCQX: TLLTF ), a global provider of cannabis business solutions that include inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, today announced it will launch a cannabis product brand with its partner the Shinnecock Indian Nation (the “Shinnecock Nation”), to introduce Little Beach Harvest’s ancestral plant medicine to Massachusetts. Joining the TILT brand partner portfolio is in addition to the Shinnecock Nation’s main collaborative effort with TILT: developing cannabis operations known by the same name, Little Beach Harvest, on sovereign Shinnecock Nation land in Southampton, NY.

The established partnership between TILT and the Shinnecock Nation is an integral component of the product line’s development, with members of the tribal nation joining TILT’s award-winning cultivation team in overseeing strain selection and product direction. From seed-to-sale, both the Little Beach Harvest dispensary and branded product line draw on the Shinnecock Nation’s centuries-long knowledge of plant medicines and natural healing modalities. The initial market release will be focused on flower with additional categories expected to launch throughout 2023. All products will feature a variation of Little Beach Harvest’s newly established brand look, which includes visual cues and colors inherently connected with the Shinnecock Nation.

“Little Beach Harvest naturally fits in TILT’s brand partner portfolio, especially given the Shinnecock Nation’s ancestral medicinal cannabis connection. We have a purpose-driven opportunity to bring Indigenous cannabis onto the same stage as Highsman, Her Highness and Old Pal while also creating a positive impact for a community historically excluded from and by the cannabis market,” stated TILT’s Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Amy Larson. “Introducing the Little Beach Harvest brand beyond New York to other northeast states increases awareness of the part Indigenous communities are playing in the cannabis industry.”

TILT and the Shinnecock Nation announced their partnership in 2021 to create a fully vertical operation on tribal land that is wholly owned by the Shinnecock Nation. Funding and business management services are provided by TILT. Groundbreaking of the dispensary took place in July 2022 and is anticipated to open in early 2023. The 5,000-square-foot dispensary will be along the main Southampton roadway and will feature drive-through service.

Little Beach Harvest will be staffed largely by Shinnecock Nation tribal members. In support of this important endeavor, TILT announced this month that its sponsoring educational opportunities to train the prospective workforce. A select group will receive scholarships to Green Flower ’s cannabis certificate program via TILT’s existing relationship through its Commonwealth Alternative Care , Inc. ("CAC") business. Participants will take online courses associated with cultivation and business operations, such as compliance, retail, work safety and grow best practices.

“Learning industry best practices is an asset that supports Little Beach Harvest at its foundation, while also providing a key asset for the Shinnecock Nation tribal members, so I’m excited about the launch of this educational program,” said Chenae Bullock, Shinnecock Tribal Citizen and Managing Director of Little Beach Harvest. “With November being Native American Heritage Month, we’ve focused on how to move forward in this nascent industry. The combination of learning opportunities to expand the tribe’s knowledge base and launching the Little Beach Harvest brand in Massachusetts moves us forward into the next chapter of awareness and expansion.”

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Little Beach Harvest products in-store at Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. locations or online for pick-up or delivery at www.commonwealthaltcare.org , as well as throughout the state. Dispensaries in Massachusetts interested in Little Beach Harvest or other brand partner portfolio products from Airo , Black Buddha Cannabis , Coda Signature , Her Highness , Highsman , Old Pal , or Toast should contact our wholesale team to order or save a spot on our Launch List.

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers in regulated markets across 37 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC , a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio, and its partnership with the Shinnecock Indian Nation in New York. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

About Little Beach Harvest and Shinnecock Indian Nation

Shinnecock Indian Nation is a federally recognized Native American tribe located on its ancestral territory on Long Island, NY. The multi-year development of Little Beach Harvest, which includes a dispensary, lounge, and cultivation facility. Little Beach Harvest is wholly owned and operated by the Shinnecock Nation on its sovereign land and its partnership with TILT and Conor Green is a ground-breaking step forward for social equity in the cannabis industry. The Shinnecock Cannabis Regulatory Division regulates Little Beach Harvest under the Shinnecock Nation’s tribal cannabis laws.

Little Beach Harvest’s mission is to provide an alternative, natural way of healing while creating economic prosperity and sustainability for our community. The dispensary and lounge will offer a wide variety of cannabis products and form factors, medical marijuana consultations, plus community outreach, education, and social events centered around plant medicines. For more information, visit www.LittleBeachHarvest.com.

