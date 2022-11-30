Green Plains to Participate in BMO Growth & ESG Conference

/EIN News/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains announced today that Todd Becker, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual BMO 2022 Growth & ESG Conference Tuesday, December 6 at 9 a.m. Eastern time (8 a.m. Central time). Additionally, the company will be participating in meetings with institutional investors during the conference.



Following the conference, a replay of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors page of Green Plains’ website at https://investor.gpreinc.com/events-presentations.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.8% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com .

Green Plains Inc. Contacts

Investors: Phil Boggs | Executive Vice President, Investor Relations | 402.884.8700 | phil.boggs@gpreinc.com

Media: Lisa Gibson | Communications Manager | 402.952.4971 | lisa.gibson@gpreinc.com