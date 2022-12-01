Electric Bikes: What to avoid

Bicycle Retailer Excellence Award

Electric bikes are very popular. Consumers want to know where to buy them and what the best brands are.

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electric Bicycles are very popular. But people are confused about what brands to buy and where to buy them from.

The people we spoke to recommended to buy an established brand from a reputable electric bike dealer.

Here are some recommended brands and bike models of one of the Top Electric Bicycle dealers in the US, Bike Attack Electric.

Bike Attack Electric is one of the first electric bicycle dealers in the nation and an award-winning electric bike store with roots in Berlin, Germany and success worldwide. Established in 1994, it's still located today in Santa Monica (though starting up a second store in Playa Vista), after receiving top honors from the National Bicycle Dealers Association NBDA every year from 2015 to 2022.

The most common question Bike Attack Electric is getting is: “Isn’t riding an ebike cheating?”

The bike shop responds that riding your ebike is not cheating just as driving your car is not. It is a new form of transportation with many benefits for the health and well being of the rider and it is good for the environment. A study conducted in Germany proved that electric bikes are ridden up to 8 times more often than regular bikes, because it is more fun to ride them. Most ebikes are pedal assist bikes with some of them having a throttle, so you have to pedal to move. The advantages of riding an electric bike are countless. And Bike Attack compiled a list of things showing the benefits of riding an electric bicycle.

Faster and Longer Rides: Any electric bike can be ridden for longer distances with less effort in a shorter time at a greater speed than a regular bicycle.

Easy Hill Climbing: An electric bicycle makes it easy to ride up a hill.

No Sweat: With an electric bike a commute to work is easy and the rider arrives at work without having to take a shower.

No Parking Problems: The rider can park his ebike just in front of the office, store, gym, or restaurant

Beating Traffic: The ebike can pass traffic in inner cities were traffic jams are frequent.

More Fun: For a lot of people going fast is the best part of riding a bike. On an ebike it takes the rider less effort to ride fast.

It was clear for the founders of Bike Attack from the beginning that electric bikes are going to become the next big thing. They are the pioneers in the field of e-mobility and have tested and sourced the premier electric bike brands at an early time when nobody else realized the potential of electric bikes for the world, the climate, the environment and anybodies personal health and well being.

Here is a list of their recommended electric bicycles brands:

Cannondale, Scott, Orbea, Tern, Bianchi, Surface604, Magnum, Elux, Aventon, Vonax, Urtopia.

Bike Attack Electric advises to be wary of cheap Internet offers. There are a lot of electric bike brands currently flooding the Internet with cheap electric bikes. A lot of these brands don’t come with manufacturer liability insurance, and they often do not offer any warranty, and repair services when the customer needs it.

It is not worth to save some bucks and get a cheap online bike, in the end the consumer has to spend more to get the bike maintained and serviced.

Search for a reputable Electric bicycle retailer and they will provide test rides, assembly, warranty and more. It is worth every penny to invest in a quality ebike bought from a reputable dealer.

Electric Bike Report on National TV