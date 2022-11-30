Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,822 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 311,875 in the last 365 days.

Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s Travel to Japan, India, United Arab Emirates

Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will travel to Japan, India, and the United Arab Emirates December 1-8.  Special Representative West will consult with partners and Afghans regarding the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, protection of Afghans’ rights, and shared security concerns.  Special Representative West will also engage with the Afghan diaspora, including human rights, business, political, and media leaders on how to address these challenges.

You just read:

Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s Travel to Japan, India, United Arab Emirates

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.