Special Representative for Afghanistan West’s Travel to Japan, India, United Arab Emirates
Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will travel to Japan, India, and the United Arab Emirates December 1-8. Special Representative West will consult with partners and Afghans regarding the humanitarian and economic crises in Afghanistan, protection of Afghans’ rights, and shared security concerns. Special Representative West will also engage with the Afghan diaspora, including human rights, business, political, and media leaders on how to address these challenges.