Eguana Receives Additional $15 Million Micro Inverter Order

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies (TSX.V: EGT) (OTCQB: EGTYF) announces it has received additional $15 million in micro inverter orders. Shipments will commence in January with complete fulfillment expected over the next two quarters.



“Installer training is a critical key to success in transitioning installation companies to a new product suite, creating branch level pull through,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “We recently launched micro inverter and energy storage platform on demand virtual training programs for better and faster scalability within the installer community. By broadening access to training, we expect to see increased visibility and continuing recurring orders.”

Eguana confirmed it has fulfilled its $7 million micro inverter backlog from June 2022 with increasing visibility on future orders and demand through its partners.

“We have been working closely with key distribution branch partners and will be on-boarding a growing number of installers and training their respective sales and installation teams,” added Eguana COO Brent Harris. “We will also be expanding mainland geographies and expect to see continued sell-through with increased order rates on a go forward basis.”

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe, Australia and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

