Data Vault Alliance Announces Call for Speakers for WWDVC 2023

The World Wide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC) is announcing the call for speakers for their annual conference, beginning April 30, 2023.

ST. ALBANS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Vault Alliance announces their call for speakers for the upcoming World Wide Data Vault Consortium, to be held fully in-person in beautiful Stowe, Vermont, USA, from April 30 - May 5, 2023.

After years of virtual and hybrid conference environments, DVA is happy to announce that the speaker call for this year's in-person WWDVC is officially open. DVA is planning for a full schedule - additionally, this year's conference will feature a bonus Monday program specifically designed around how to communicate with the business side of organizations. A spokesperson for DVA noted, "The WWDVC has a long-standing reputation as being THE place for all things Data Vault; speaking at this conference provides the unique opportunity to present directly to the niche Data Vault community." As always, the conference offers a single track – when a speaker signs up, they can guarantee that their session won’t be competing against anyone else’s. For University students or student teams, presenting at the WWDVC allows a valuable networking opportunity, as well as the chance to learn more about the future of Data Vault as the way forward in Data Warehousing.

Presentation Topics

Those interested in speaking at the WWDVC 2023 should plan to present on a topic that aligns with the conference themes. For University students, presentations can center on a Data Vaults built as projects. This year’s themes are:

• Semantic Layers – A Critical Component of the DV2 Solution

• Innovations on Data Vault 2.0 (Business Track)

• Business Analytics and Getting Data OUT of Your Data Vault Solution

Speaker Submission

The submission page for presentation abstracts is now open, and closes on December 31, 2022. Prospective speakers must submit a short abstract along with general information about their topic in their application. However, DVA noted that abstracts may be edited at any time as speakers prepare for the WWDVC.

Data Vault Alliance prides themselves on the quality of material presented at the WWDVC, and will only select the best presentations. They ask that prospective speakers prepare prepare for submission by reviewing their helpful speaker information page first.

Data Vault Alliance is looking forward to another great time of teaching, learning, and networking at the WWDVC 2023 and they are excited to review submissions. Submission abstracts can be submitted at: https://wwdvc.com/speakers/speaker-abstract-submission/