The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820 Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc. Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

For Real Estate, Professionalism goes a long way. May it be Home Inspectors, Agents, Brokers and how getting a trusted professional can bring a great impact.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For Real Estate, Professionalism goes a long way. May it be Home Inspectors, Agents, or Brokers, and how getting a trusted professional can bring a great impact.In this episode, the three of us are going to talk bout Real Estate Professionalism and having the best Real Estate Experience with the knowledge and expertise coming from our guest host, Olin Eargle.As always, Chicagoland Home Inspectors provides education and guidance for both new home inspectors as well as fellow real estate agents to understand and be prepared for what to say to your clients.Olin Eargle312-771-1328olin@atproperties.com

Homebuyers Hour - Real Estate Professionalism with Olin Eargle