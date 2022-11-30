Rubicon Organics Launches 11 New Products in the Quebec Market

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Organics Inc. (TSXV: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) ("Rubicon Organics" or the "Company"), a licensed producer focused on the cultivation and sale of premium certified organic cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has launched eleven new products in Quebec under the Simply Bare™ Organic and 1964 Supply Co.™ brands. This doubles the number of items available in the province, adding to Rubicon Organics' presence in Quebec.

Simply Bare™ Organic

Rubicon Organics has added two new offerings under the Simply Bare™ Organic brand in Quebec:

BC Organic Duct Tape available in 3.5g format is the first Duct Tape cultivar in the legal market in Canada. This cultivar is a cross of two legendary strains; Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos with strong aromas of gas, pine and chocolate.



available in 3.5g format is the first Duct Tape cultivar in the legal market in Canada. This cultivar is a cross of two legendary strains; Original Glue and Do-Si-Dos with strong aromas of gas, pine and chocolate. The Sélections 3x0.5g pre-rolls are an extension of the Sélections line currently in 28g format in the province. This pre-rolled offering features a rotation of certified organic cultivars, hand-rolled in hemp paper. The 3x0.5g Selections cultivar will change every two months, starting with the popular BC White Rntz Organic.



In addition, three of the brand's online exclusives are now available in stores across Quebec: BC Organic Bubba Pink 3.5g dried flowers and 3x0.5g pre-rolled, and BC Organic Lime Mi'jito 3.5g dried flower. These new in-store offerings will help strengthen the high-end market in Quebec with unique genetics and high-quality flower.

1964 Supply Co.™ :

Rubicon Organics secured six new store listings for the 1964 Supply Co.™ brand. These additions will help further establish the brand in the Quebec market. See below for more information on the newly listed products.

1964 Supply Co.™ Bleu Nuit 5x0.5g Pre-Rolls are now available in all stores after a successful online presence. This is the first pre-roll for 1964 Supply Co.™ available in stores in Quebec.



are now available in all stores after a successful online presence. This is the first pre-roll for 1964 Supply Co.™ available in stores in Quebec. Following the strong performance of 1964 Supply Co.™ 3.5g Lebanese Hash, Rubicon Organics has introduced our Flower + Lebanese Hash 1x1g Infused Pre-roll in stores. With the growing popularity of infused pre-rolls across Canada, the Company has introduced one of the first Lebanese hash-infused pre-rolls to the Quebec market.



Infused Pre-roll in stores. With the growing popularity of infused pre-rolls across Canada, the Company has introduced one of the first Lebanese hash-infused pre-rolls to the Quebec market. Sour Cookies 3.5g from 1964 Supply Co.™ was introduced in stores as of September 2022. This cultivar was one of the first offered by Rubicon Organics and has maintained its popularity under the 1964 Supply Co.™ brand in provinces across Canada.



from 1964 Supply Co.™ was introduced in stores as of September 2022. This cultivar was one of the first offered by Rubicon Organics and has maintained its popularity under the 1964 Supply Co.™ brand in provinces across Canada. Two of the new listings will be under 1964 Supply Co.™ Secret Menu. The Secret Menu 3.5g and 5x0.5g Pre-Rolls feature rotational cultivars from outside of the core 1964 Supply Co.™ portfolio. Quebec consumers now have the chance to try the newest cannabis that 1964 Supply Co.™ has to offer.



feature rotational cultivars from outside of the core 1964 Supply Co.™ portfolio. Quebec consumers now have the chance to try the newest cannabis that 1964 Supply Co.™ has to offer. In addition to the Secret Menu rotational SKUs, 1964 Supply Co.™ has launched BC Buds 28g as a rotating product in stores in the Quebec market. This 28g product features a rotating selection of base cultivars from 1964 Supply Co.™ that were previously unavailable in Quebec.



ABOUT RUBICON ORGANICS INC.

Rubicon Organics Inc. is becoming the world's leading brand of premium organic cannabis products. The company is vertically integrated through its wholly owned subsidiary Rubicon Holdings Corp, a licensed producer. Rubicon Organics is focused on achieving industry-leading profitability through its premium cannabis flower, product innovation and management of its portfolio of brands, including its flagship super-brand. premium Simply Bare™ Organic, its premium flower and hash brand 1964 Supply Co.™, its premium concentrate brand Lab Theory™, and its mainstream brand Homestead Cannabis Supply™.

The company ensures the quality of its supply chain by growing, processing, branding and selling certified organic, sustainably produced super-premium cannabis products from its state-of-the-art, glass-roofed facility in Delta, Colombia. British, Canada.

