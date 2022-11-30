Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Booster Fan for Heating & Cooling System Ducts (ALL-1676)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to significantly increase the flow of heated or cooled air through a particular duct," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the TUBO VENT. My design would help compensate for a long duct run, a duct routed through an unheated area and during the cooling season."

The invention provides an effective way to increase the flow of air through a forced air heating or cooling system duct. In doing so, it prevents a room from being under-heated or cooled. As a result, it increases comfort and efficiency. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-1676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

