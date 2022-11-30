Global HPV Testing and Pap Test Market is likely to hit a worth of US$ 15 Bn at CAGR of 19.3% by year 2032-end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global HPV testing and Pap Test Market was valued at US$ 2.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI) in a recent market survey. As per the findings of the report, Pap Testing will remain pivotal for the market as the bulk of revenue will be generated through this category, with a forecasted CAGR of 17.5%. Official strategies and policies, such as the WHO global strategy for cervical cancer elimination, are expected to boost demand for testing. New technologies, government programs, and awareness drives will help boost demand in even low-resource areas.



Cervical Cancer Screening to Continue being the key application for HPV and Pap Test Revenue

Vaginal Cancer cannot be detected with a Pap or HPV tests on their own. They can, however detect cervical cancer and HPV, and pre-cancerous conditions. This is useful since the presence of these can be precursors to cervical cancer.

The US to Command the Larger Proportion of HPV testing and Pap test consumption in the Analysis Period

The US contributed the most to the demand for HPV and Pap Tests. The ACS recommends screening women over 25 at recommended intervals of time. There are also programs that provide free or cheaper testing to women such as the NBCCEDP by the CDC.

HPV testing and Pap Test Market: Competition Insights

HPV Testing and Pap Test providers are focused on increasing the efficiency, accuracy and affordability of their tests and harnessing new technology. The key companies operating include Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Hologic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Femasys, Inc., Arbor Vita Corporation, NURX, Inc., Seegene, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific. Inc., bioMérieux SA

Some of the recent developments in HPV Testing and Pap Test are as follows:

In June 2022, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, a Switzerland-based healthcare pharmaceutical and diagnostics company announced the launch of a self-sampling solution, via which patients can collect samples privately at a healthcare facility under instructions and have them analyzed. The aim of enabling self-collection was to provide an alternative to the usual invasive clinician-based collection process.

Alercell, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company and provider of diagnostics announced it's HPV DNA based test kit: "Meltpro HPV genotype test". It is based on DNA sequencing analysis. The use of a PCR machine eliminates the risk of human interpretation and provides faster results, taking under three hours. In June 2022, Operating in the oncology healthcare sector, Karkinos Healthcare developed CerviRaksha, a clinically validated HPV test, pre-qualified and approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It was also granted the CE mark and bears the CE mark. Samples are collected at home and results are provided by email. The HPV-16 and HPV-18 genotypes are distinguished individually, and false positives are filtered.

More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the HPV Testing and Pap Test Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of by Test Type (HPV Testing, Pap Test), By Application (Vaginal Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening), By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables, Services), by Technology (PCR, Immunodiagnostics, Other Technologies), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

