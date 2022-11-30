CIBL, Inc. Reports Quarter Ending Cash and Operating Results

CIBL, Inc. ("CIBL" or the "Company"; OTC Pink ®: CIBY) announces that at September 30, 2022, CIBL held $23.7 million in liquid assets or $1,817 per share, based on the 13,042 shares outstanding at that date, and 10,000 shares of Solix Inc., a private outsourcing firm that provides, among other services, billing and collection for the telecommunications industry. In addition, CIBL's operations consist of Bretton Woods Telephone Company and World Surfer, Inc. providers of broadband and communication services in Northern New Hampshire ("New Hampshire Operations").

During the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the New Hampshire operations generated $518,000 in revenues, an 8.4% increase from the $478,000 of revenues reported in the Third Quarter of 2021. EBITDA from the New Hampshire operations was $112,000 in the 2022 period as compared to $152,000 in the 2021 period. The New Hampshire operations currently have 465 broadband customers, all served by fiber optic cable.

Share Repurchases - During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company acquired 1,707 of its shares at an average price of $1,830 per share. We acquired 198 shares since September 30, 2022, at $1,803 per share, and now have 12,844 shares outstanding. Since its spin-off from LICT Corporation in 2007, CIBL has repurchased 13,272 of its shares for a total of $18.2 million, or an average price of $1,369 per share.

To the extent this release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, it should be recognized that such information is based upon assumptions, projections and forecasts, including without limitation business conditions and financial markets, and the cautionary statements set forth in documents filed by CIBL on its website, www.ciblinc.com. Thus, such information is subject to uncertainties, risks and inaccuracies, which could be material, and there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate.

CIBL is a holding company with interests in telecommunications operations. CIBL is listed on OTC Pink® under the symbol CIBY and information can be obtained on our website: www.ciblinc.com.

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Attachment A Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share Data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Total Revenue $518 $478 $1,408 $1,429 Costs and expenses Costs of revenue, excluding depreciation 329 258 855 816 General and administrative costs of operations 77 68 214 206 Corporate office expenses 231 166 617 531 Management fee 31 31 94 94 Depreciation and amortization 37 64 147 194 Total Operating expenses 705 587 1,927 1,841 Operating loss (187) (109) (519) (412) Other income (expense): Interest income 100 2 132 6 Equity in income (loss) of limited partnership investment 27 30 (9) 106 Other 18 Total Other income 127 32 123 130 Net loss before income taxes (60) (77) (396) (282) Income tax benefit 11 18 95 186 Net loss $(49) $(59) $(301) $(96) Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,121 15,265 13,325 15,656 Actual shares outstanding 13,042 15,169 13,042 15,169 Earnings Per Share Net loss $(3.73) $(3.87) $(22.59) $(6.13)

CIBL, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except Common Share Data) Attachment B September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $1,137 $3,179 $2,183 United States Treasury Bills 20,903 21,998 23,999 Investment in equity method limited partnership 1,699 1,708 1,686 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1 180 181 174 Prepaid expenses 13 155 1 Materials and supplies 59 59 59 Other current assets 253 188 125 Total Current Assets 24,244 27,468 28,227 Property, plant and equipment 4,305 4,289 4,633 Accumulated depreciation (3,586) (3,442) (3,659) Net property, plant and equipment 719 847 974 Goodwill 337 337 337 Other intangibles, net 54 57 58 Other investments 100 100 100 Other assets 93 93 119 Total Assets $25,547 $28,902 $29,815 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $123 $219 $75 Accrued liabilities 400 276 377 Total Current Liabilities 523 495 452 Deferred income taxes 101 101 157 Other liabilities 82 82 104 Total Liabilities 706 678 713 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $.01, 30,000 shares

authorized; 26,115 issued; and 13,042;

14,749; and 15,169 outstanding -- -- -- Contributed capital 5,612 5,612 5,612 Retained earnings 37,037 37,338 37,469 Treasury stock, 13,074; 11,367; and 10,947 shares at cost (17,808) (14,725) (13,979) Total Stockholders' Equity 24,841 28,225 29,102 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $25,547 $28,902 $29,815

