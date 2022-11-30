CenExel CNS Opens Center in Los Alamitos, California

Los Alamitos, California, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CenExel CNS announces the grand opening of the newest clinical research facility in Los Alamitos, California. CenExel CNS has been operating clinical research centers in the area since 2000, and this site will be the largest, with 20,000+ square feet, more than 80 beds, and state-of-the-art equipment throughout. The event will be celebrated during an open house from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm (Pacific Time) today, November 30th, 2022.

The focus of this Center will be a variety of therapeutic areas in clinical research, including Psychiatry, Neurology, Ethnic Bridging (primarily for local Japanese and Chinese populations), Sleep Disorders, Vaccines, Substance Abuse, Analgesia, and Dermatology. The scientific contributions of the researchers' daily efforts are incalculable, ensuring the safety of investigational medicines and helping new therapies advance patient care. Beyond this essential work, the community enjoys the positive impact from the possibility of access to innovative medicines, the collaborative participation in moving research forward, and the financial benefits of compensation for time and travel.

The CenExel CNS Los Alamitos site will be led by Chief Clinical Officer David Walling, PhD, and Chief Operating Officer Dalia Botros, MD. Los Alamitos Mayor Pro Tem Tanya Doby will also attend the grand opening event, supporting local businesses and community services.

"We're thrilled to be expanding CenExel CNS," said Dr. Walling. "Our Centers in Garden Grove and Torrance will maintain their growth and community outreach as we offer clinical research participants another location to meet their needs."

CenExel was formed in 2018, and since its formation has strategically invested to support organic growth in its Centers of Excellence while also pursuing acquisitions of state-of-the-art research centers across the U.S. The mission of CenExel is to work with trial Sponsors and CROs to drive efficiencies in clinical research while reducing the costs and development timelines for innovative therapies to advance patient care.

About CenExel

CenExel (www.CenExel.com) provides unparalleled medical and scientific support in the design and execution of clinical trials. Our therapeutic area focus, attention to detail, and auxiliary services assure quality, reliable results and help CenExel consistently achieve and exceed patient recruitment goals. CenExel Centers of Excellence have conducted thousands of studies, the variety and complexity of which have resulted in a vast depth of experience and insight for the Principal Investigators and research staff in each facility. The CenExel Centers of Excellence deliver the engagement, expertise, and results to ensure that their clients achieve their clinical research goals.

