Hartman vREIT XXI, Inc. Loss Recovery Options

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 30, 2022) - The Securities Law Firm of Menzer & Hill, P.A. (www.menzerhill.com) announced today that it continues to file FINRA arbitration claims against those brokerage firms that sold non-traded REITs to its clients.

As we've seen with many other issuers of non-traded REITs that have struggled for survival, Hartman REIT is no exception. In its recently filed quarterly report with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), Hartman vREIT XXI Inc., a non-traded real estate investment trust, announced "substantial doubt about the company's ability to continue as a going concern."

Menzer & Hill has represented hundreds of clients that have lost significant lifesavings in non-traded REITs. The truth of the matter is, non-traded REITs like Hartman vREIT XXI, should have never been sold to any investor, unless the investor(s) were interested in high-risk and speculation. These alternative products are continually sold to investors, because of the outrageous fees and commissions the broker and broker-dealer receives.

Fortunately, those investors that purchased Hartman vREIT XXI or any other non-traded REITs, may be able to recover their losses through the FINRA arbitration process. Under FINRA rules and regulations, broker-dealers are required to conduct proper due-diligence before recommending such investments to their clients. Furthermore, broker-dealers are required to properly disclose all the risks related to such investments, specifically, that these types of products are extremely speculative investments and are unsuitable for most investors.

Menzer & Hill has already recovered millions of dollars on behalf of its clients against those brokerage firms that continue to sell these high-commission, high-risk products, to unsuspecting investors.

