Capgemini positioned as a 'Leader' in the IDC MarketScape Canadian AI Services Vendor Assessment

Capgemini announced today that it has been positioned as a ‘Leader' in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services 2022 Vendor Assessment [1]. The report evaluated 12 vendors for their current capabilities and future strategies to deliver AI services across Canada.

According to the report, the strategies and data, AI, and analytics Intellectual Property (IP) that Capgemini in Canada implements for AI services delivery, its client adoption methodologies and tools, along with its industry-specific accelerators, templates and offerings are key strengths for organizations seeking to engage in large transformational initiatives. It utilizes pre-built platforms and solutions for deployment and implementation of analytics and AI at scale.

Warren Shiau, Research Vice President, AI and Analytics at IDC Canada commented, "Capgemini in Canada focuses on industry-specific competition and utilizes its internally developed data solutions, AI and analytics IP as a platform for large transformation initiatives and AI at scale to help customers meet ongoing consumer demands and become respected leaders within their sectors."

"In today's business ecosystem, data and AI need to be infused at the core of any organization for them to stay ahead of the curve. We are proud to be positioned as a Leader in the 2022 IDC MarketScape for Canadian AI Services. As a leader in data, analytics and insights services, we will continue to hire, develop, and mentor talented data scientists from the region to deliver exceptional AI services and drive value for our clients," said Steven Karan, Head of Insights & Data at Capgemini in Canada.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2021 global revenues of €18 billion (about $21 billion USD at 2021 average rate).

[1] IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI Services 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc#CA48060822, September 2022)

