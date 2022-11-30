Mission Cloud Services Awarded 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award

Mission recognized as Social Impact Partner of the Year winner in North America, one of many AWS Partners around the globe that help customers drive innovation

Mission Cloud Services (Mission) is excited to announce it is a recipient of a 2022 Regional and Global AWS Partner Award, recognizing leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Announced during a Partner Awards Gala at AWS re:Invent 2022, the Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Mission, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner and cloud managed services provider, worked with Hi There Solutions, a startup company developing powerful mobile app solutions that improve communication for the D(d)eaf and Hard of Hearing, to manage its complex backend cloud infrastructure and implement all requisite API integrations to bring the app to launch. After leveraging Mission Professional Services, Hi There selected Mission to ensure ongoing and optimized support for its mission-critical AWS environment and services.

"One of our core values at Mission is to Be Inclusive. We strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone can contribute their authentic self. Hi There Solutions is doing incredible work to increase accessibility and inclusion for the D(d)eaf and Hard of Hearing community through technology and the cloud," says Elena Shorb, Sr. Director, Channel & Alliances at Mission. "Collaborating with Hi There Solutions to successfully launch their mobile application and manage their AWS infrastructure falls right in line with our core values at Mission, and so it is incredible to be recognized by AWS as the Social Impact Partner of the Year in North America for our partnership with Hi There."

"Building Hi There Solutions continues to be an exciting journey, and we're thrilled to have Mission as our partner," says Chase Prieve, founder of Hi There Solutions.

For the first time, Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards included a self-nomination process across a number of award categories and specialization areas awarded at both the regional and global level where all AWS Partners were invited to participate and submit a nomination.

The AWS Partner Network (APN), is a global program, focused on helping companies build successful AWS-based businesses or solutions by providing business, technical, marketing, and go-to-market support. The APN includes independent software vendors (ISVs) and systems integrators (SIs) around the world, with AWS Partner participation growing significantly during the past 12 months.

"AWS Partners are at the center of unlocking value for global customers, across a wide range of industries," said Ruba Borno, vice president, Worldwide Channels and Alliances at AWS. "We are honored to launch the inaugural Regional and Global AWS Partner Awards, and thank all the nominees and winners for accelerating our customers' cloud transformation journey."

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Mission is excited to announce it has received Social Impact Partner of the Year in North America, recognizing AWS Partners committed to giving back to society through their people, resources, and technology, leading initiatives to change our world for the better.

Mission Cloud Services

Mission empowers businesses to invent a greater future in the cloud by leveraging the leading cloud platform. Our dedicated team of cloud experts matches businesses with the personalized services and software they need to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments with confidence. http://www.missioncloud.com.

