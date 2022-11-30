Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: November 30, 2022 State Department of Transportation Announces Completion of $5.9 Million Intersection Improvement Project on State Route 400 in Erie County New Roundabout at Intersection of State Routes 400 and 16 in Town of Aurora Improves Traffic Flow Along Key Commuter Route New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced the completion of a $5.9 million project to improve the intersection of State Route 400 with State Route 16, which is also known as Olean Road, in the Town of Aurora, Erie County. The project, which began in February, transformed the heavily traveled intersection into a modern, single-lane roundabout that will improve traffic flow and enhance safety along a key commuter route linking the City of Buffalo with its southern suburbs. Known as the Aurora Expressway, State Route 400 also provides access to the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) and is frequently used by travelers to reach important commercial destinations, such as the headquarters of Fisher-Price and Moog in the Village of East Aurora. "Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State is making critical investments in our infrastructure that will create a more efficient and resilient transportation network to better serve our communities now, and for decades to come," said Commissioner Dominguez. "This project along State Route 400 will help mitigate the impacts of flooding, reduce congestion and make life easier for the thousands of commuters who traverse this key intersection every day on their way to work, home and other important destinations." In addition to constructing the roundabout, the project resurfaced approximately four miles of State Route 400 from U.S. Route 20A to the new roundabout. Four small culverts on State Route 400 were also rehabilitated to improve resiliency and reduce the risk of flooding. Flashing beacons were placed at entries to the roundabout and audible roadway delineators – which are raised markers in the pavement that create a sound when a vehicle runs over them - were also added along the shoulders of State Route 400 to enhance safety. Additionally, new lighting and sidewalks were installed at the roundabout. Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion. Compared to traditional intersections, traffic flows more freely through roundabouts, cutting congestion and commute times. Reduced vehicle idling time means fewer fuel emissions and improved air quality. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. Roundabouts eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals. They also contribute to aesthetically pleasing landscapes. For tips on how to safely navigate a roundabout, check out this helpful instructional video. Senator Patrick Gallivan said, "The completion of this much anticipated, multi-million dollar project will improve travel conditions for residents and businesses throughout the region who rely on the Aurora Expressway as a major commuter route. The state's continued investment in infrastructure projects such as this helps support the local economy and improves safety for the entire community." Assemblymember David DiPietro said, "It is great to see the completion of another project that will have a positive impact on the lives of everyone in the 147th Assembly District. Our local roads are some of the most important pieces of infrastructure to our state's economy and the improvements made to Olean Road will make transportation and travel more safe and efficient for both people and businesses."