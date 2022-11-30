Big Jerry's Fencing Announces New Franchisees for Florida
The fencing franchise first launched in 2016 and currently has 15 operational territories.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning fencing company, Big Jerry’s Fencing, has just announced two new franchise partners to join their network.
Vanessa Castro and Juan Pinales-Perez are the newest franchise partners to join the Big Jerry’s Fencing rapidly growing crew of franchisees. The duo will be taking over the Tampa territory that encompasses Hernando, Pasco, and Hillsborough counties, which has been operational since 2018. The territory was previously owned by COO Robert Haligowski who now serves full time within the company’s corporate headquarters. Big Jerry's also has franchise locations within Orlando and Jacksonville.
“Our team is thrilled to connect with Vanessa and Juan for our Tampa territory,” stated Jerry Davis, founder of Big Jerry’s Fencing. “Both of them have proven to be keen business people and I couldn’t be happier for our customers within the Tampa area.”
The company, which first launched its franchise in 2016, has seen tremendous growth in the past year, and is represented in six different states across 15 unique territories. In addition to Florida, current locations can be found in North Carolina, Louisiana, Idaho, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania.
According to Director of Franchise Sales Devin Conner, Big Jerry’s Fencing is aiming to expand into Georgia and along the Gulf Coast by 2023. Franchisees can expect strong support throughout the life of their franchise, including direct coaching from Davis and other key leadership team members.
Marketing collateral designs, operational support, and vendor connections are also included.
To learn more support and investment details, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
ABOUT Big Jerry’s Fencing
Big Jerry’s Fencing is revolutionizing the fencing industry through modern technology and hassle-free estimates. The company provides both residential and commercial fencing all in various styles. Estimates are always free. For more information about Big Jerry’s Fencing and to find a location near you, visit www.bigjerrysfencing.com.
