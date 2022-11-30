UniFarm partners with Hyderabad Dao for the BUIDLers Unite in Hyderabad
EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyderabad, 30th November 2022: UniFarm in association with Dapps has announced a strategic partnership with Hyderabad DAO for its third chapter. The Web3 event, BUIDLers Unite, will be held in Hyderabad on 17th December 2022.
This event will be bringing WEB 3.0 developers, founders, and Venture capitalists under one umbrella. Developers across the city are excited especially for Dappathon, where they can participate to win grants worth up to $5000.
On the collaboration with Hyderabad DAO, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder of Dapps & UniFarm said, ”We are thrilled to be a partner with Hyderabad DAO for UniFarm’s global outreach program for Dapps. Dappathon is a great opportunity for developers and Web3 enthusiasts to test their skills out and get hands-on experience of building something great in the web3 space.”
Mr. Siv Ram Shastri, Co-founder of Hyderabad DAO said, “ We're delighted to partner with Unifarm for the WEB3 BUIDLers Unite Event & the DAppathon. This is an amazing opportunity where Web3 builders can unite and create amazing DApps. And this DAppathon will help Web3 Developers to showcase their innovation & creativity in the Web3 Space by deploying their projects in the Dapps.co”
About UniFarm:
UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. With its diverse range of services offering group staking, IDO Launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high APYs while automatically diversifying their returns.
About Dapps.co
Dapps is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps for seamless adoption. Dapps is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.
About Hyderabad Dao
Hyderabad DAO is a Web3 Community that was founded with the goal of establishing a vibrant Web3 Developer Ecosystem in the Hyderabad region. To this end, Hyderabad DAO organises monthly meet-ups and workshops in collaboration with various Web3 Platforms and Protocols by inviting prominent speakers and professionals in the Web3 Space.
Garima Bakshi
This event will be bringing WEB 3.0 developers, founders, and Venture capitalists under one umbrella. Developers across the city are excited especially for Dappathon, where they can participate to win grants worth up to $5000.
On the collaboration with Hyderabad DAO, Mr. Mohit Madan, CEO, and Founder of Dapps & UniFarm said, ”We are thrilled to be a partner with Hyderabad DAO for UniFarm’s global outreach program for Dapps. Dappathon is a great opportunity for developers and Web3 enthusiasts to test their skills out and get hands-on experience of building something great in the web3 space.”
Mr. Siv Ram Shastri, Co-founder of Hyderabad DAO said, “ We're delighted to partner with Unifarm for the WEB3 BUIDLers Unite Event & the DAppathon. This is an amazing opportunity where Web3 builders can unite and create amazing DApps. And this DAppathon will help Web3 Developers to showcase their innovation & creativity in the Web3 Space by deploying their projects in the Dapps.co”
About UniFarm:
UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. With its diverse range of services offering group staking, IDO Launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high APYs while automatically diversifying their returns.
About Dapps.co
Dapps is a decentralized app store for Web3 apps for seamless adoption. Dapps is chain agnostic and facilitates users to discover any web3 application on a single platform, as it aims to eliminate lack of interoperability in the ecosystem.
About Hyderabad Dao
Hyderabad DAO is a Web3 Community that was founded with the goal of establishing a vibrant Web3 Developer Ecosystem in the Hyderabad region. To this end, Hyderabad DAO organises monthly meet-ups and workshops in collaboration with various Web3 Platforms and Protocols by inviting prominent speakers and professionals in the Web3 Space.
Garima Bakshi
UniFarm
+ +91 97110 34797
email us here