Kinetic GPO Awards Solucore Inc. with National Group Purchasing Contract for Elevator Consulting Services

The contract will provide public sector entities visitors and staff with superior elevator and escalator safety and comfort.

CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinetic GPO is pleased to announce they have awarded a three-year contact to Solucore Inc. Kinetic GPO is a cooperative purchasing organization established for broader public sector, nonprofit and municipalities, universities, school boards, and health and social services (MUSH) entities across Canada. The aim of the company is to make cooperative purchasing as simple as possible while staying true to a compliant process that provides the legally required competition for its contracts – ultimately saving clients both time and money.In the company’s most recent news, Kinetic GPO is thrilled to announce it will be partnering with Solucore Inc. in a national group purchasing contract for elevator consulting services. The contract, RFSO 22-03, took effect November 1, 2022, and will remain active through October 31, 2025, with an option to extend the term for an additional period of up to two years.Through this competitively solicited contract, Kinetic GPO members will enjoy comprehensive third-party elevators and escalators inspection and consulting services through Solucore Inc. This ensures that participating entities elevators and escalators are properly installed and maintained for the safety and comfort of users at all times.“We’re excited to be working with Kinetic GPO,” said Leo Daniel, Director of Partnering and Integration at Solucore Inc. “This contract is a win-win for both companies and – more importantly – for our customers. This collaborative partnership allows us to better serve our non-profit and public sector customers.”Kinetic GPO conducts procurement in a fair, open, and transparent manner compliant with Canada’s International and Regional Trade Agreements. Membership is free with no volume commitments.“Solucore is recognized as a leader in the elevator consulting industry,” said Melissa Jackson, Business Development Manager for Kinetic GPO. “Their emphasis on reliability and safety will become an invaluable resource to our members, and the people who use their elevators and escalators.”For more information about Kinetic GPO or to become a member, please visit www.KineticGPO.ca About Kinetic GPOKinetic GPO is a national broader public sector collaborative purchasing organization, established in 2017, whose contracts have been competitively bid in a fair, open, and transparent manner to vendors for commonly purchased products and services including, technology, fleet, office supplies, maintenance, HVAC, roofing, groundskeeping, playground, elevators, operations, furniture, EV charging stations, managed print services, and construction consistent with the regional and national trade agreement requirements. Canadian entities that must comply with regional and national trade agreements, such as municipalities, higher education, schools, healthcare, non-profit, and all other public sector entities, use Kinetic GPO contracts to increase their efficiency and economy when procuring goods and services. As a national purchasing cooperative, Kinetic GPO leverages a large pool of purchasing potential and allows entities to receive a combined buying power regardless of the entity’s size.About Solucore Inc.Solucore Inc. is an independent elevator and escalator consulting firm which maintains no direct or indirect association with elevator contractors – always ensuring that there is no conflict of interest between clients’ elevator contractors and themselves. The company’s services include many types of elevator inspections including maintenance inspections, technical audits and reviews, equipment condition surveys, accident investigations, due diligence inspections, reserve fund studies and construction acceptance inspections.