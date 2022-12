XCPCNL Business Services announces that it has been hired by Black Bird Biotech to Boost Bee Tested, Bee Safe MiteXstream Biopesticide Sales Within Cannabis Industry

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today announced that it has been hired by Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC: BBBT ) manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstream TM biopesticide to provide brand awareness and direct sales expertise for MiteXstream TM specifically as it relates to B2B sales within the Cannabis Industry.

“We are incredibly excited to work with BBBT and believe that we will be successful in promoting the special qualities of MiteXstream TM to the many verticals within the Cannabis Industry. Creating and growing product awareness in market segments for our clients’ brands is XCPCNL’s sweet spot.” said XCPCNL CEO Tim Matthews.

“MJBizCon 2022 showed that the Cannabis Industry is ready like never before for MiteXstream and we are excited to bring in the XCPCNL team to provide focused, brand-awareness expertise and a bridge to their sphere of influence in the grow segment of the Cannabis Industry,” said Fabian Deneault, President of BBBT. “We believe XCPL’s array of capabilities will allow us to provide excellent support to the distributors that we expect will be coming online in the near term.”

About XCPCNL:

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm.

