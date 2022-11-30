Identity and Access Management Market Valuation Likely to be Nearing US$25 Bn by 2026

“According to Fairfield Market Research, the Global Identity And Access Management Market Was Valued at US$10,145.0 Mn In 2019 and is Expected to Be Worth US$24,849.0 Mn By 2026.

An alarming rise in number of cybersecurity threats are primarily driving the expansion of identity and access management market worldwide. Growing ubiquity of work from home/remote/hybrid work models have further been influencing the performance of market recently, suggests a recently released study of Fairfield Market Research. These models however question the security of both employers, and employees, marks the report. This is where the critical need for effective, and efficient identity and access management arises, which in turn accelerates expansion of global identity and access management market. BFSI sector will be the top adopter of identity and access management solutions according to the report, followed by healthcare industry. Toward the end of forecast period 2021 – 2026, global identity and access management market is expected to reach US$24.8 Bn.

Key Research Insights

The market recorded revenue of over US$10 Bn in 2019 and is all set for staggering 2.4x expansion by the end of 2026

Cloud-based deployment remains preferred with over 75% revenue share

Identity lifecycle management solutions remain most sought-after, accounting for more than 19% market value share

North America retains lead with more than 29% revenue share in global identity and access management market

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Contributing the revenue of around US$7.5 Bn in 2019, cloud registered its lead in identity and access management market with a market share of more than 3/4th of the overall revenue. On the other hand, the report reveals that BFSI sector will remain the leading vertical segment, representing over 29% market value share. IT, and ITeS follow, recording market share of more than 27%, and 15%, respectively. Market analysis also shows that the demand for identity lifecycle management solutions will be the maximum, closely followed by the next key segments, i.e., access management and authorization, authentication, data directory, and password management solutions.

Key Report Highlights

In addition to the rocketing number of instances related to cybersecurity breaches, the market will receive a strong impetus from growing emphasis on compliance management

Rising integration of next-generation technologies like AI, machine learning, Blockchain, and biometrics will heavily contribute toward market growth. Advent of cloud-based identity and access management solutions, and surging popularity of hybrid-cloud further heighten market prospects

The market will continue to face a massive cybersecurity talent gap in long term





Insights into Regional Analysis

North America has been witnessing exponential rise in cybersecurity threats and will remain at the forefront of demand generation in global identity and access management market. The market here will continue to benefit from an established cybersecurity infrastructure, and strong active presence of some of the globally leading vendors of the cybersecurity space. Asia Pacific is all set for an excellent prospect on the back of deepening Internet and smartphone penetration, and growing stringency of compliance regulation. The report anticipates fastest growth of identity and access management market in Asia Pacific, led by China, India, Japan, and Singapore. The SME world spread across the region reportedly employs over 70% of the total regional population and thus it becomes imperative for businesses to prioritize investments in reliable measures like identity and access management solutions and services. Expensive capital investments however remain the key factor challenging rapid expansion of the market in Asia Pacific.

Key Companies in Global Identity and Access Management Market

Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus (NetIQ Corporation), Centrify Corporation, Dell Emc, Okta, Inc., CA Technologies, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., Sailpoint Technologies, Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2026 Market Size in 2019 US$10.1 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2026 US$24.8 Bn CAGR 14.8% Key Players Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Centrify Corporation, Dell Emc, Okta, Inc., CA Technologies, Hitachi Id Systems, Inc., Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Deployment Coverage

Cloud

On-premises

Components Coverage

Solutions

Services

Verticals Coverage

BFSI

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail and eCommerce

IT and ITeS

Education

Others (Energy and Utilities, Telecommunication, Other Citizen Services)





Solution Coverage

Data Directory

Identity Lifecycle Management

Provisioning

De-provisioning

Authentication

Password Management

Access Management and Authorization

Audit, Compliance, and Governance

Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific





Leading Companies

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Microsoft Corporation,

Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.,

Oracle Corporation,

DELL

IBM

HITACHI

CA Technologies

Okta

Centrify Corp

Micro Focus





Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Deployment-wise Analysis

Component-wise Analysis

Vertical-wise Analysis

Solution-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

