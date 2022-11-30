Healthcare Education Market to Cross $110.54 Billion, Revenue by 2022 at 10.56% CAGR – Growth Report by Quince Market Insights

The global healthcare system is undergoing significant changes owing to the emergence of advanced technologies and the increased focus on primary and preventive care. The growing complexity of healthcare delivery, including changing technologies, will require both incumbent workers and new entrants to continuously upgrade their cross-functional skills.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Healthcare Education market reach USD 110.54 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.56% over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. According to the World Health Organization, "a set of intentionally designed learning opportunities involving some form of communication aimed at improving health literacy, including improving knowledge and developing life skills that are conducive to individual and community health" constitutes health education. Investments in medical education have been encouraged by the quick developments in healthcare infrastructure. In addition, particularly in developing nations, the number of medical schools has been rising.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Healthcare Education Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-87686

Research conducted by FAIMER International Medical Education Directory (IMED) found that between 2009 and 2013, the number of medical schools increased by more than one-third. Universities and institutions are now required to offer high-quality education as a result of the growth in new and unconventional medical schools as well as student migration.

Major companies operating in the global healthcare education market. which includes SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Infor (US), Oracle (US), HealthStream (US), HealthcareSource (US), Elsevier (Netherlands), Articulate (US), PeopleFluent (US), ADP (US), GE Healthcare (US), Trivantis Corporation (US), Cerner (US), Koninklijke Phillips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Coursera (US), and IBM (US).

The market is drive by the adoption of the digital learning with Solutions for continuing medical education (CME) are widely recognized by medical practitioners and non-medical professionals who desire to stay current with the rapidly evolving technology. Many CME programs are being used to earn points since, in nations like Canada, a physician's study course must include at least 400 points.

The various initiatives taken by government to drive the healthcare education market. such as eLearning courses for healthcare professionals. The Healthy People eLearning website is run by the US government and serves as an online learning tool for students and healthcare professionals who want to achieve the nation's health objectives. In India for promoting health awareness and promotion Ministry of Health and Family Welfare launches the school health programme under Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

Healthcare Education Market, by Provider

The provider segmented is divided into Universities and Academic Centres, Continuing Medical Education.

The Universities and Academic Centres account for the highest share in the market. on the account of health promotion, disease prevention, and addressing health disparities and the social factors of health. The universities have own training program for the students which applying concepts from the behavioural and social sciences to encourage voluntary changes in social and behavioural health behaviours.

Healthcare Education Market, by Delivery Mode

The Delivery Mode is divided into Classroom-based, E-Learning.

The E-Learning segmented expected to highest segment in the market. The growth of segment because of Cost effective, Time efficient, easily adaptable, it supports individual learning style and needs and effective at producing goo outcomes. The E-Learning platform provides free courses to students or sometimes paid certification courses.

Healthcare Education Market, by Application

The application market is divided into Cardiology, Internal Medicine.

The Cardiology segment is expected for highest growth in the market. because of rising cases with the cardiovascular disease. According to World Health Organization, each year 17.9 million people die because of cardiovascular diseases. as well as the initiatives taken by the key player to promote the healthcare education. Also, the increasing the quantity of government grants available to assist young cardiology professionals in gaining access to quality training.

Healthcare Education Market, based on Regional Analysis

The region segment includes major regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.

The North America is projected for highest market shar. Because of increase in the continuing medical education programs and initiative taken by the government and the private sector to promote the young healthcare professional. Also, the programme is guided by the physicians and non-physicians who desire to stay current in the new digital technology. In the US various training programs for individuals are conducted by the office of Extramural Research, Education and Priority Populations (OEREP) to promote the awareness about healthcare education.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the predicted timeframe. In the Asia Pacific region countries like China, India has witness to rapid economic growth includes the growth in the healthcare sector. In healthcare sector, the rise in demand of online learning, rising preference of online medical education with the help of artificial intelligence and the digital technology.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-87686

Recent development in the Global Healthcare Education Market

July 2022, Next-Generation Healthcare Distributor bttn Wins Contract with WSIPC and Expands Reach into Education Sector

July, 2022, University of Kentucky Awards Turner $225 Million Contract for Construction of Health Education Building

In 2020, eLearning Brothers bought Trivantis Corporation in order to expand its market presence and develop a one-of-a-kind learning ecosystem with all of its offerings.

In 2020, Infor was purchased by Koch Industries for USD 13 billion. Infor will continue to conduct business through Koch Industries' New York headquarters as a stand-alone subsidiary.

Some key points of the Healthcare Education Market Reports are:

An in-depth global healthcare education market by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Key impact factors analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global healthcare education market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare education market

Directly Purchase "Single User License" of Healthcare Education Market Growth Report (2023-2032) at: https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/healthcare-education-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:



Dengue Testing Market, By Product Type (ELISA-based Tests, RT-PCR based Tests and Dengue IgG/IgM Rapid Test, Other Tests), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Medical Imaging Management Market, By Type of System (Vendor Neutral Archive, Picture Archiving, Communications System (PACS)), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Care Management Solutions Market, By Component (Software and Services), By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, Web-based, On-premise), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Optic Neuritis Treatment Market, By Treatment Type (Steroidal Therapy, Immunomodulators Therapy, Other Treatments), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Homeopathy Product Market, By Product (Tincture, Dilutions, Tablets, Others), By Application (Analgesic and Antipyretic, Respiratory, Neurology), By Source (Plants, Animals, Minerals), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

DTC (Direct To Consumer) DNA Test Kits Market By Sample Type (Saliva, Cheek Swab) By Application (Genetic Relatedness, Health & Fitness, Ancestry Testing, Other Applications By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

QPCR Reagents Market By Detection Method (Dye-Based QPCR Reagents, Probes And Primer-Based QPCR Reagents) By Packaging Type (QPCR Core Kits, QPCR Master Mixes), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Women’s Health Diagnostics Market, By Application (Breast Cancer, Infectious Disease Testing, Osteoporosis Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing and Others), By End-User (Hospital and Diagnostics Centers, Home Care), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2032

Medical Education Market, By Type of Training (Cardiothoracic Training, Neurology Training, Orthopedic Training, Oral and Maxillofacial Training, Pediatric Training, Radiology Training, Laboratory Training, Others), By Mode of Education (On-campus Training, Distance Training, Online Training), By Type of Organization (School of Medicine, Government/Military Organization, Hospitals, Insurance & Company, Non-profit Organization, Publishing or Education Company, Others), By Delivery Method (Internet Enduring Materials, Courses, Regularly Scheduled Series/Other Enduring Materials), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2022-2032)

IT-enabled Healthcare Market, By Type (Software (Administrative Information Systems (AIS), Electronic Medical Record (EMR), Nursing Information Systems (NIS), Computer Assisted Diagnosis (CAD), Ancillary Information Systems), Services (Tele-Health, Healthcare Diagnostics, Remote Patient Monitoring, Healthcare Education, mHealth)), By End User (Public/Private healthcare institutions, Physicians, Healthcare workers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, And South America) — Market Size and Forecasting to 2032

Contacts:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4343

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Website: www.quincemarketinsights.com