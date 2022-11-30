Sales of Confectionery Items Are Estimated To Reach a Value of US$ 474 Billion by 2033, Increasing At A CAGR Of 4.6%: Fact.MR Report

Increased Adoption Of On-The-Go Snacks Owing To Hectic Lifestyles And Rising Per Capita Consumption Of Confectionery Products Are Anticipated To Stimulate Growth Opportunities In The Market

Rapid growth of the food and beverages industry around the world along with increasing per capita consumption of sugar confectionery products is estimated to promote growth opportunities in the market. Manly people are inclined towards using these products as gifts, which is further contributing to market growth. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are serving as pivotal factors propelling the demand for chocolate confectionery. Attractive packaging is also playing a part in the rising demand for confectionery products across emerging economies.

The constant change in dietary habits and consumer behavior are bolstering the growth of the global market. The increasing trend to buy confectionery products that are made with natural ingredients is predicted to complement product sales growth. The rising preference for healthier food options that come with natural ingredients has led to noticeable product demand across regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of confectioneries are expected to reach US$ 474 billion by 2033.

The Canada market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2033.

The valuation of the confectioneries industry is US$ 301 billion for the year 2023.

Consumption of confectioneries is likely to increase at a CAGR of 4.6% through 2033.

Europe held more than 35% market share in the year 2022.





Competitive Landscape



Several suppliers and manufacturers are concentrating on logistic development. They are also focusing on strengthening their distribution channels to expand their business.

For instance :

Mondelez International Inc. in the year 2020 patented a process that can enable the company to reduce the level of sugar in its chocolates with the use of soluble corn fiber.





Key Companies Profiled

Lindt & Sprungli

Lotte Confectionery

Mars Wrigley

Mondelez International

Nestle SA

Perfetti Van MelleSpA

The Hershey Company

Pladis

Winning Strategy

Manufacturers are providing various confectionery products, including ice cream, cookies, marshmallows, toffees, gum & sweets, and other products. Furthermore, growing investments by prominent players in social media marketing, promotional activities, and advertising campaigns are accelerating growth avenues in the market.

Government guidelines in different countries, including India, China, the U.K., Germany, and the U.S. will ensure the quality of products. Further, published federal rules and guidelines for products to match hygienic standards are also predicted to contribute to market growth.

Segmentation of Confectioneries Industry Research

By Type : Chocolates Sugar Confectioneries Cookies Ice Cream

By Distribution Channel : Offline Online

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global confectioneries market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (chocolates, sugar confectioneries, cookies, ice cream) and distribution channel (offline, online), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

