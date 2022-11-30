TAB Bank Provides Commercial Truck Parts Distributor in Texas with a $5 Million Asset-Based Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a commercial truck parts distributor in Texas with a $5 million asset-based credit facility. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company’s ongoing working capital needs.



The company is a mid-market commercial truck parts and components distributor. These parts and components include a broad range of top-quality, competitively priced products for suspension, brakes, steering, transmission, fifth-wheel, and axle/wheel systems.

About TAB Bank

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Ryan Gabriel is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Seattle. He has over 20 years of experience in structuring asset-based facilities to meet client needs. He can be reached at 206.391.9886 or at ryan.gabriel@tabbank.com.

