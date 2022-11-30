DynamicWeb Announces Sponsorship at 10th Annual Wine Industry Expo
Leading eCommerce suite provider encourages Wine Industry Expo attendees to visit them at Booth #605.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 10th Annual North Coast Wine Industry Expo is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Wine Industry Expo is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and DynamicWeb is thrilled to be a sponsor and exhibitor at the trade show and conference.
The Wine Industry Expo is the largest tradeshow and conference that is focused exclusively on the North Coast. Guests will have the opportunity to experience expanded attendee attractions, including outdoor equipment, trial wine-tasting stations, educational conference sessions, and a tradeshow with nearly 300 exhibitors. As one of the exhibitors and sponsors, DynamicWeb will be available for attendees to visit at Booth #605. Attendees can look forward to learning about DynamicWeb’s eCommerce Suite and how wine distributors can benefit from digitalizing ordering processes for their customers.
With eCommerce and self-service features built to handle the complexities of wine distribution, DynamicWeb is ecstatic to meet with attendees and answer any questions they may have. Whether your customers are retailers, restaurants or other businesses, Dynamicweb has advanced features to support your unique requirements, like mobile ordering for field sales, volume pricing, allotments, subscription billing, and integration with important business logic like shipping and legal constraints.
The Wine Industry Expo Tradeshow and Conference will be held at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Santa Rosa, CA, from 9am to 4pm on December 1st. Potential attendees still have the opportunity to register for a Full Conference Pass or an Expo Floor Pass (Sessions a la Carte) before the show on Thursday!
About DynamicWeb:
DynamicWeb is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner and global leader in eCommerce, with over 4,000 of customers worldwide utilizing its all-in-one, no-code eCommerce and self-service ordering platform that integrates seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics and other ERP systems. The DynamicWeb platform unifies the core critical components to successful online experiences, including customizable ordering and checkout processes, Product Information Management (PIM), web content personalization and marketing. Customers in the wine and spirits industry include Wilson Daniels, Juul’s, Wine.dk, Philipson Wine and more.
Brad Vorbeck
DynamicWeb
+1 310-405-0550
bvo@dynamicwebusa.com