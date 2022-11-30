Skydiving Fever v1.3 - major update
Skydiving Fever v1.3 - major updateDALLAS, TX, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates announced a major update today to their popular Skydiving Fever game. A free upgrade is available to previous purchasers from the app store where they originally purchased the game. Skydiving Fever v1.3 is available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Enjoy the thrill of skydiving on a phone, PC, or Xbox.
Lean iPhone to adjust movement during free fall. Touch the parachute pack to deploy the parachute. Lean iPhone to control descent while trying to land as close as possible to the target landing zone.
Do a solo dive or a tandem dive with an experienced instructor.
Includes impact vibration (iPhone).
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr,. Joe Eisma was Art Lead. Matt Campana created the music and excellent audio effects.
Details:
Seller
Magnin & Associates
Size 93.6 MB (iOS)
Category: Games
Compatibility:
iPhone: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
iPad: Requires iPadOS 12.0 or later.
iPod touch: Requires iOS 12.0 or later.
Mac: Requires macOS 11.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.
Apple TV: Requires tvOS 9.0 or later.
Languages: English
Age Rating: 4+
Copyright © 2013-2022 Magnin & Associates
Price and Availability: $1.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the Apple App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from Google Play and a Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10/11 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
The iOS version is a Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBook equipped with the new Apple’s M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with keyboard and mouse, or Xbox controller. It also runs on Xbox with Xbox controller.
