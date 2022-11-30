Maple Water Market to reach over USD 3,164.78 million by the year 2030

Global Maple Water Market info Global Maple Water Market seg

Global maple water market is estimated to reach over USD 3,164.78 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.09% during the forecast period

Top Key Players in the Maple Water Market: DRINK SIMPLE,SIBBERI LTD,DRINK MAPLE INC.,SMITH AND SALMON, INC. (SAP),SEVA MAPLE WATER,OVIVA EAU D’ERABLE PURE,MAPLE3” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insight Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Maple Water Market (Flavor Type (Flavored, and Non-Flavored), Packaging Type (Tetra Pack, Bottle, Pouches, and Cans), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Independent Retail Stores))- Market Outlook and Industry Analysis 2030"

The maple water market is estimated to reach over USD 3,164.78 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 30.09% during the forecast period.

Maple water is the clear and nutritious liquid that runs from maple trees for a brief period in early spring. The increased demand for flavored, fortified, or sparkling maple water is linked to expanding customer demand for value-added hydration following evolving consumer tastes. The growing preference for natural drinks or substitute water concentrating on natural hydration drives the market. Some firms are also capitalizing on hydration alternatives with electrolytes for sports, which might drive market expansion even further. The growing desire for organic and plant-based beverages over carbonated beverages worldwide and increased health consciousness among consumers are the primary reasons driving the market's rise.

Furthermore, increased demand for low-calorie beverages boosted market demand for maple water during the time mentioned above. The trend of consumers switching from carbonated soft drinks to bottled water bodes well for the growth of the Maple Water Market. The crucial factor that has fueled the development of the maple water market is the rising health trend of increased consumption of low-calorie beverages. Electrolytes and bioactive compounds in maple water aid the body's healing process. It's also a fantastic choice for rehydrating the body after a workout.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

An increase inspired the significant growth in the maple water industry in the number of health-conscious people and increased demand for organic and natural food products. The growing demand for low-calorie beverages as obesity rates rise around the world is propelling the growth of the maple water market. The ever-increasing demand for low-calorie beverages as obesity rates rise around the world is driving the growth of the maple water market. Furthermore, advances in manufacturing technologies have enabled vendors to increase product quality and packaging designs to cater to a diverse consumer base.

Challenges:

Weather conditions that are constantly changing are bad for maple trees because they suffer from a dry climate and a spike in temperature, which puts a strain on the market. As a result, the market expansion is being somewhat hampered by climate change, leading to a drop in maple water and a lesser production of syrup from the trees. Additionally, the poor world's general lack of knowledge about maple water limits the market's expansion.

Regional Trends:

The North American maple water market is estimated to hold a major market share during the forecast period. The high consumption of maple water and plant-based water because of their nutritional benefits, as well as the increase in the planting of maple trees in this area, are factors in the domination of this region. The rise in population health consciousness is the main reason driving the maple water market in the United States. As more people participate in physical activity as part of a healthy lifestyle, there is an increased demand for maple water as a post-workout and post-sports recovery beverage. Besides, Asia Pacific had a significant share in the maple water market. Japan is a major contributor to the Asia-Pacific region. Within the mineral water category, sales of flavored and sparkling water, as well as water-like beverages, have increased dramatically in recent years. Plant-based fluids, such as maple water, promote a robust immune system and prevent degenerative diseases.

Recent Developments:

• In May 2021-KiKi Maple Water announced that it would be bringing its goods into stores under Loblaw's Brand, including Your Independent Grocers, Valu-Mart, and City Mart.

• In February 2021-District Ventures Capital ("District Ventures") disclosed that it had completed an equity transaction in Sapsucker. Arlene Dickinson, the fund's general partner, is in charge. District Ventures supports the business with funding, marketing, programming, and commercialization while concentrating on the CPG industry.

Segmentation of Maple Water Market-

By Flavor

• Flavored

• Non-flavored

By Packaging

• Tetra

• Bottle

• Pouches

• Cans

By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Sales Channel

• Independent Retail Shops

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

