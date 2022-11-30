Global Voice Banking Market Is Expected to Generate $3.7 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Growing usage of artificial intelligence in voice banking serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global voice banking market. Moreover, rapid adoption of digitalization in the banking sector during the pandemic helped to grow the voice banking market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global voice banking market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global voice banking market garnered $984.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $3.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $984.6 billion Market Size in 2031 $3.7 billion CAGR 14.5% No. of Pages in Report 227 Segments covered Component, deployment mode, application, and Region. Drivers Surge in incorporation of innovative technologies in voice banking service



Rapid growth in digital banking service



Personalized banking services to customers and reduction in bank visit by customers Opportunities Growing usage of artificial intelligence in voice banking Restraints Regulatory complications of voice banking and security and privacy concerns

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global voice banking market, owing to implementation of global lockdown and social distancing norms which resulted to temporary closure of banks.

Rapid adoption of digitalization in the banking sector during the pandemic helped to grow the voice banking market. Moreover, to improve the security features in the banking platform, many banks adopted machine learning to predict fraud even before it happens.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global voice banking market based on component, deployment mode, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on application, the banks segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global voice banking market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the NBFCs segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding around three-fifths of the global voice banking market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the cloud-based segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Based on component, the solution segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global voice banking market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global voice banking market share. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031 and is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global voice banking market analyzed in the research include U.S. Bank, Axis Bank, HSBC, Emirates NBD Bank, IndusInd Bank, NatWest Group, BankBuddy, Central 1 Credit Union, DBS Bank, Acapela Group.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global voice banking market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Market Segments

Application

Banks

NBFCs

Credit Unions

Others

Component

Solution

Services

Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

Technology

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

