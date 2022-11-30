FischTank PR Expands B2B Technology PR Practice with New Clients and Team Members

B2B technology PR firm adds companies in industries spanning artificial intelligence (AI), business automation, cyber security, fintech, health tech and more to award winning B2B tech client roster

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FischTank PR, an award-winning public relations and marketing firm working across sustainability/cleantech, B2B technologies/healthcare tech, real estate/proptech, and professional/financial services, today highlighted the growth of its B2B technology practice with client additions within burgeoning tech and innovation verticals.

While B2B technology is a core vertical upon which FischTank PR was built, the practice group has doubled since 2020 - a result of the firm’s growing reputation as one that delivers impactful results, has a deep understanding of technical subject matter, and a forward-thinking approach to data utilization and storytelling. Recent additions to FischTank’s B2B technology PR client roster include brands innovating within artificial intelligence across verticals like healthcare/pharma, entertainment, security, productivity, and more; cyber security and misinformation; business automation; martech and adtech; and fintech, among others.

FischTank PR has worked with B2B technology clients to generate top tier, regional, and targeted trade coverage of capital raises, strategic partnerships, data reports, thought leadership/trend commentary, executive features, and more. These placements are the result of years of relationship-building with key journalists, pointed research of coverage areas, and leveraging timely, smart messaging that elevates FischTank client commentary to become integral parts of important stories.

FischTank PR continues to add talented individuals to its B2B technology PR practice, hiring new colleagues with deep experience working with innovative technologies and market leading solutions. The firm’s overall headcount has more than doubled since the start of 2020, with many new team members joining FischTank to focus on telling its B2B technology client stories.

“Whether it’s through a pandemic, tense political and economic environments, or times of global unrest, one thing remains clear – technological innovation will persist. B2B technology brands must continue working to stay one step ahead of their competitors, or risk falling by the wayside,” said Matt Bretzius, partner at FischTank PR. “This continued burgeoning of B2B technology solutions has enabled FischTank to rapidly grow its practice group while becoming a go-to partner for companies seeking to reach prospective customers, partners, investors, and other key audiences – all while staying at the forefront of their competitive landscape.”

To learn more about FischTank PR's B2B technology PR practice and how to work with us, please visit our website or email letswork@fischtankpr.com.

FischTank PR is a full-service communications and marketing firm serving clients spanning various industries, including but not limited to cleantech and sustainability, healthcare and biotech, B2B and emerging technologies, real estate and professional services. Incorporating an integrated strategy consisting of media relations, content writing, corporate communications, SEO/ORM, digital/social media, copywriting, and outbound marketing, FischTank helps clients amplify their message with results that impact their bottom line. In 2021 and 2022, FischTank was named to the Inc. 5000 by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

In 2021, FischTank implemented a number of changes designed to enhance its culture and foster a positive work life balance. The firm recently introduced a hybrid 4-day work week, where team members rotate having every other Friday off. FischTank understands that mental health and work life balance are necessary for individuals to be happy and efficient and will continue to implement new approaches as the agency grows and evolves.

For more information, visit http://www.FischTankPR.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter - @Fisch_Tank.

