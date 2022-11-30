Betterview Announces Partnership with Risk Innovator JMI Reports

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, the company leading P&C insurers rely on to identify and manage real property risk, today announced a partnership with JMI Reports, one of the largest providers of onsite property data to the insurance industry. Products from JMI Reports are now available on the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, allowing users to optimize inspection efficiency in a single, intuitive user interface (UI).



The innovative tools from JMI Reports allow insurers to understand, prioritize and act upon risks to predict and prevent future loss. One of these is QuickVUE, a self-inspection tool that empowers insurers to thoroughly understand property risk without consuming overwhelming amounts of data. Additionally, reliable inspection data from on-the-ground physical inspections is available on the Betterview platform. Using this integration, insurance companies can filter properties based on which require a physical inspection and which ones can be fast-tracked as solid risks.

“The solutions from Betterview and JMI Reports are strengthened by synthesizing them within a single platform,” says Betterview co-founder and chief operations officer, Dave Tobias. “Customers can work with their policyholders to get rapid, accurate views of real property risk. They can then consume that information directly within our platform, gaining an immediate and actionable view of every property in their book, and flagging those that need more attention. Any insurer that uses Betterview and JMI together will see great improvements in inspection efficiency, which should translate to an improved expense ratio as well.”

JMI Reports also believes that the two companies are ideal partners. “Both Betterview and JMI are in the business of understanding risk and helping insurers work better with their insured,” says Nathan Clark, president and CEO at JMI Reports. “Ultimately, we want to turn underwriters and agents into insurance heroes. By integrating QuickVUE and other inspection tools directly in the Betterview platform, I believe we are taking a positive step towards that goal.”

About Betterview: Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com.

About JMI Reports: JMI Reports is a risk innovator providing property profiles and data insights to improve efficiencies and profitability for insurance carriers and MGAs. For more than 30 years, our mission has remained the same: to protect your blindside by listening to your needs and delivering actionable, forward-thinking, and cost-saving solutions that make a difference. For more information, please visit. www.jmireports.com.

